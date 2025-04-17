Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman calls for ‘mindset shift’ from business leaders

Mr Polman, formerly Chief Executive of Unilever, told an audience of business leaders, academics, and policy leaders that the world was facing ‘extraordinary disruption’ and leadership had never been so tested. He called for business leaders to ask not ‘how can I do less harm?’ but ‘how can I do more good?’ – what he called the ‘net positive’ mindset. “I would argue we are short of the right leaders we need to succeed – and that’s where you come in. It’s in the rough seas where you learn leadership.”