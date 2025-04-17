Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman calls for ‘mindset shift’ from business leaders
Mr Polman, formerly Chief Executive of Unilever, told an audience of business leaders, academics, and policy leaders that the world was facing ‘extraordinary disruption’ and leadership had never been so tested. He called for business leaders to ask not ‘how can I do less harm?’ but ‘how can I do more good?’ – what he called the ‘net positive’ mindset. “I would argue we are short of the right leaders we need to succeed – and that’s where you come in. It’s in the rough seas where you learn leadership.”
Mr Polman was CEO of Unilever from 2009 to 2019. Today, he is chair of the Oxford University Said Business School and author of the critically-acclaimed book Net Positive. Professor Karen O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, said: “We were deeply honoured to welcome Paul Polman to officially open The Waterside.”
