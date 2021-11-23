Former Welcome to Yorkshire site in York is bought for undislosed sum by nursery owners Little Green Rascals

The regional law firm Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP has advised the owners of Little Green Rascals , the day nursery provider, on their acquisition of premises on Tadcaster Road, York, the former site of Welcome to Yorkshire, for an undisclosed sum.

A spokesman said: "The newly acquired 6,000 sq ft. premises were previously leased by Little Green Rascals and is the company's largest setting, being housed in a late Victorian town house, which was designed by Fred Rowntree of the 'Scarborough Rowntrees' and is arguably one of the finest examples of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture.

Legal advice on the property acquisition was provided by Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP, led by commercial property associate, Samuel Peake. The funding facility from Barclays was put together by relationship director Paul Craske.

(left to right): - Paul Craske, relationship director, Barclays; Samuel Peake, associate, Andrew Jackson Solicitors; and, Vanessa Warn of Little Green Rascal

Founded in 2009 by mother of three and entrepreneur, Vanessa Warn, and her husband, Ben, the Little Green Rascals operates across seven nurseries employing more than 200 staff, who cater for 1,000 families in and around York.

Ms Warn said: “This purchase cements our commitment to providing outstanding childcare in York, whilst ensuring our sustainability and provision for families in the area for the future. It also fits well with our growth strategy to own freeholds as we continue to grow the business."

Mr Peake said: "Andrew Jackson is delighted to have supported Vanessa and Ben on this purchase, as Little Green Rascals continues to go from strength to strength. The acquisition of the Tadcaster Road premises reflects their commitment to invest in the business and will help them to drive forward their vision for Little Green Rascals as a leading childcare provider with an ethical conscience."

Paul Craske of Barclays added: "Ben and Vanessa really impressed me with their growth plans, professionalism and knowledge of the sector together with their vision for the