Paramount Retail Group sold Greenside Mill in Skelmanthorpe, located between Huddersfield and Wakefield, to Lovell Partnerships
Lovell plans to build a development of 46 new homes on the 4.6-acre Garrett Grove site.
Work is expected to start in spring 2023 with the first homes ready for occupation by early 2024.
LSH advised on the sale, providing residential land consultancy and transactional services, and assisting in securing an outline planning consent for up to 55 units.
By meeting the requirements of vacant building credit, it enabled the site to be developed without any affordable housing requirement.
James Taylor, director at LSH in Leeds, said: “The site attracted strong interest from a range of bidders and we are pleased to see the new development come to fruition.
"Given its exceptional location, there is likely to be significant demand for the new family housing being delivered by Lovell.”
The site has extensive views across open greenbelt towards Emley Moor.
Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell Partnerships, said: “Garrett Grove will be a wonderful new community, offering property seekers a wide choice of house types and purchasing options.
“We’re really passionate about delivering quality homes that meet the growing and diverse housing needs of buyers in all the areas we build in, and Garrett Grove is no exception. Sitting in the heart of West Yorkshire, it offers buyers great countryside views and excellent links into Huddersfield and Wakefield.”
The new site takes its name from the Garrett buildings which are located at the junction of Cumberworth Road, and Huddersfield Road, at a point known locally as The Triangle.
Here, was the location of the village’s first textile mill which was owned and run by a local family who had multiple mills in the village.
Mr Adams added: “Skelmanthorpe is a lovely area that boasts a rich history thanks to the town’s long-standing links to the textile industry which date back to the 1800s.
"The iconic Garrett buildings have become an important symbol of Skelmanthorpe’s heritage and in naming the new development after them, we wanted to celebrate that.
“Garrett Grove is set to be a fantastic site and we look forward to welcoming our first homeowners in due course.”
Works on the new site will bring significant investment and a number of jobs to the local community, across a range of roles.
The launch of Garret Grove marks the continued expansion across the eastern region for Lovell Partnerships, with several other strategic opportunities currently in the pipeline.
Since 2021, Lovell Partnerships has built a total of 346 new homes across the region. In the east of the UK there are currently several key projects in the works, including the recent launch of The Sycamores in Kirk Ella, near Hull, which includes two, three and four-bedroom homes, with a number of developments set to open to the public later in the year.