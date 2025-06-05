Fortus expands senior leadership with appointments of Liz Rogers and Viki Herrtage

Fortus is pleased to announce the strategic appointments of Liz Rogers as Head of Tax Compliance and Viki Herrtage as Head of Accounts & Business Advisory in, as the firm continues to strengthen its leadership team and deepen its commitment to delivering outstanding service to owner-managed businesses and private clients across Yorkshire.

Liz Rogers Joins as Head of Tax Compliance.

CTA and STEP qualified, Liz brings over 25 years of experience in the private client tax arena. Having started her career at a top four practice, she spent a decade developing her expertise before moving to BHP and later becoming Director of Personal Tax at Kirk Newsholme. Throughout her career, Liz has specialised in income tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, and particularly Trust and Estate tax matters.

Liz is known not only for her technical knowledge but also for her people-focused approach, building long-standing relationships with individuals, trustees, and executors. She has a passion for developing high-performing teams and creating efficient, client-centric compliance functions.

Liz Rogers and Viki Herrtage

“I’m excited to join a business that shares my values around client relationships, technical integrity, and team development,” said Liz. “Fortus is building something truly forward-thinking, and I’m proud to be part of that journey.”

Viki Herrtage Appointed Head of Accounts & Business Advisory in Leeds.

Viki joins Fortus with a decade-long track record of success in both audit and advisory roles. Having begun her career in Northampton, she has worked across a wide range of clients - from charities and Community Interest Companies to growing owner-managed businesses. Her ability to lead high-performing teams and deliver world-class service saw her take on increasing responsibility, culminating in her new leadership role at Fortus.

Viki brings a strong focus on operational efficiency, advisory services, and a deep-rooted commitment to helping businesses thrive.

“Being from Yorkshire, it feels fantastic to return to my roots and contribute to the success of local businesses,” Viki shared. “Fortus offers the opportunity to make a tangible impact, working with a team that shares my values of excellence and client dedication.”

Strengthening Fortus’ Future

The dual appointments come at a pivotal moment for Fortus, following recent strategic developments including the acquisition of Charles Stewart & Co. These additions bring not only deep expertise but also a shared commitment to people-first leadership, operational excellence, and a more connected client experience.

Craig Herbert, CEO of Fortus, commented: “Both Liz and Viki bring an incredible mix of technical capability and leadership. Their appointments reflect our ambition to build a business that combines strategic insight with the personal touch that our clients value. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to the Fortus family.”

With a growing team of specialists and an unwavering focus on the future, Fortus continues to position itself as a leading advisory firm for businesses and individuals across Yorkshire.