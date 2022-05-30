Screwfix is taking two units at the 30,000 sq ft MX Park, which has just been completed. The park features 11 units, ranging from 1,925 sq ft to 3,550 sq ft in size.

A spokesman said: "Following strong interest six more units are under offer leaving only three still available. The development by Guildford based Tonsley Investments, will create 40 new and sustainable jobs."

James Dodwell of Tonsley Investments commented: “We are delighted to welcome a retailer of the calibre of Screwfix. This letting is a testament of the pulling power of our park, both in terms of the quality of the units and its location.

"We hope MX Park will be the first in a pipeline of industrial developments for us, as it represents an exciting addition to our existing portfolio."

Richard Flanagan of York property consultancy Flanagan James and Dan Hodge of Leeds- based Ryden, who are advising Tonsley Investments, commented: “The outstanding success

of MX Park at Monks Cross comes as no surprise. There is a shortage in York of well- located, high-quality, industrial/warehouse units such as those being provided at Tonsley’s new business park.

“Monks Cross has been one of the most successful out-of-town developments in North Yorkshire over the past 20 years, with a superb mix of office, industrial, retail and leisure facilities, including the brand-new LNER Community Stadium and the prestigious Monks Cross Retail Park.

“It is a proven location and economic hub, situated adjacent to Monks Cross Drive off the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, which provides direct access to the A64 and the excellent regional motorway network. The park is also less than three miles away from the historic city of York,” said Mr Flanagan.”