Forty jobs to be created with launch of £4m 'luxury' lodges in North Yorkshire

The group’s ambition is to raise the bar for high-end staycation experiences and aims to showcase a new concept in luxury lodge holidays with the launch of Keld Spring Lodge Retreat.

The development includes low-carbon lodges, which the group says blend architect-led design with contemporary elegance.

Keld Spring occupies a nine-acre site with panoramic views near the village of Wombleton in Ryedale, in the heart of the North Yorkshire countryside.

Actually Group is investing £4m to create Keld Spring Lodge Retreat in Ryedale. Picture: Actually Group

The development will feature 30 lodges and intend to offer five-star luxury on the edge of the North Yorks Moors National Park and the Howardian Hills.

Landscaping is well advanced on site, with the first lodges due to be in place by the end of May.

In addition to being built to be energy efficient, the lodges will incorporate recyclable materials and have electric vehicle charging points, with solar panels a further option.

Keld Spring will feature a lake and all the lodges will sit within a secure, gated site monitored by CCTV.

Keld Spring. Picture: Actually Group

Owners will be able to custom design their lodges, from a range of interior design options.

An ambitious new force in the buoyant UK staycation market, Actually Group’s business model includes land acquisition and development through to lodge design and manufacturing, and destination management and marketing.

Specialising in low-carbon and environmentally sensitive developments, the group has a growing portfolio of developments in holiday locations.

Potential lodge owners and investors can register to attend the launch event for Keld Spring, which is being held on site over the Easter bank holiday weekend, from Thursday, April 14, to Easter Monday, April 18.

Every lodge at Keld Spring will feature open plan living areas and outdoor terraces.

Andy Sutton, chief executive of Actually Group, inset, said: “Keld Spring will offer innovative, luxurious living accommodation that offers the ideal recreational space inside and out, in a stunning location with so much to do and great places to visit nearby.

“It lays down a new marker for high-quality, sustainable holiday lodges on a site that complements its scenic setting and showcases the quality of staycation destinations we’re creating in many of the UK’s most beautiful regions.”

Rhodri Andrews, marketing director of Actually Group, said: “Keld Spring offers both a compelling lifestyle opportunity and a rewarding investment proposition.

“Owners of lodges at Keld Spring can enjoy luxury living while investing wisely in the lucrative UK holiday market which is forecast to continue to see long-term growth.”

Each lodge will be custom designed and built using eco-friendly timber frame construction and highly energy efficient structural insulated panels.

Actually Group is developing sites across the UK and is aiming to create 15 new destinations, 1,000 lodges and 500 jobs by the end of next year.

Recently, the Sunderland-based group announced the acquisition of Preseli Lodges and Garden Rooms, based in Pembrokeshire, Wales.