Forward & Thinking marketing agency announces backing for Hull and Humber’s Top 30 Under 30 programme for third year

The F&T team supporting Top 30 Under 30: Andrew Johnson, Patrick Hewitt, Alison Johnson, Natalie Downie and Fiona Downie. Photo submitted.

The Top 30 Under 30 recently launched its 2022 programme and F&T announced it will once again be a ‘principle partner’.

Former programme participant and 2019 winner Natalie Downie, managing director at F&T, said: “I am a huge advocate of the programme and I understand firsthand how it nurtures talent and develops future leaders.

“My own career has gone from strength to strength since completing the programme and I’m delighted that F&T is able to support it as principle partner once again.

“I personally cannot speak more highly of Top 30 Under 30 and its amazing LEAP Programme.”

The brainchild behind the scheme is recruitment entrepreneur Simon Jones, who has developed the programme to offer invaluable professional development and personal growth opportunities to the region’s top young talent.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome back Forward & Thinking as a principal partner. I am excited to showcase F&T alongside our other partners throughout our activities in 2022.”

The programme relays a positive narrative to the next generation and works hard to ensure that the region doesn’t lose talent to alternative areas of the country unnecessarily.

It showcases that careers, opportunities, prosperity and success exists for our region’s talent, right here in the Humber and provides opportunities to promote the Hull and Humber talent pool.