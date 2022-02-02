Founder of Wild PR in Huddersfield selected for Goldman Sachs programme

Katrina Cliffe is the founder of Wild PR.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is an investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunities by providing greater access to education and business support services.

The programme has reached over 1,700 businesses from across the UK and has resulted in immediate and sustained business growth for the alumni of the programme.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katrina Cliffe started her career as an apprentice at 16. She stumbled into a marketing career before rising through the ranks at a number of businesses.

In 2014 she launched her own outsourced communications agency, KC Communications, which rebranded to Wild PR in 2021. The agency now employs nine members of staff and works with organisations across a range of industries including manufacturers, professional services, healthcare and eCommerce.

Ms Cliffe said: said: “I am delighted to have been selected to join the 16th cohort of the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Businesses program. Establishing a business that has grown rapidly has been a challenge, especially during the pandemic. The last two years have given me the opportunity to really consider what the future might look like and the potential for Wild PR.

“I’ve heard many positive things about the 10K Small Businesses program and am looking forward to gaining vital knowledge to support me and my team in quadrupling turnover in the next few years.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you