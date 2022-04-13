Four Communications Group acquires Sheffield's Joi Polloi to launch north of England hub

With a list of clients including Channel 4, BBC and Sky, Joi Polloi adds expertise in digital storytelling, new technologies and creative design and development to Four’s existing digital offering.

Joi Polloi is known for breaking new ground in the creative and digital space and has picked up accolades from BAFTA, Royal Television Society, DA&D, Drum Roses Awards and the International EMMY Awards. Its team of 15 people will strengthen Four’s digital & creative teams in London, Cardiff and Dubai which already numbers 80 working across paid media, performance, social analytics & engagement and digital marketing.

Paul Dalton-Borge, chief executive, digital & creative comments: “We have been blown away by the creativity and calibre of work from the Joi Polloi team and we have already been working together for some time. Welcoming them officially as part of the Four family is very exciting and will take our work in creative and emerging technologies to the next level.”

Four Communications Group has acquired Sheffield-based creative technology studio, Joi Polloi.

Four will also use Joi Polloi’s base in Sheffield to launch its north of England hub, Four North. This will see the addition of talent in a wide range of services from media planning and buying to communications in the region for Four.

Group managing director Einir Williams said: “With the emphasis on the levelling up agenda, we can see lots of opportunity for our public sector work in the north of England. We feel it’s important to add expertise on the ground to complement our London and Wales offices.

"There are also private sector opportunities. Clients in some areas such as property and health are very enthusiastic about the new office.

“We’re also keen to tap into the talent pool outside London. Our fully flexible working policy means that people have more options about where they can be based.”

Founded by Andy Barratt in 2002, Joi Polloi established itself as an independent creative technology studio working with brands, both globally as well as in the UK.

It has a core of clients in three main sectors - broadcast and entertainment, museums and heritage and brands and retail. Work for these clients focuses on three main areas of expertise - expanding client products, services and formats into new and emerging technologies; driving engagement through interactive campaigns, products and installations to connect with audiences more deeply; and bespoke production and operational software solutions including SAAS and Ecommerce.

Mr Barratt will become Four’s first chief digital creative officer. He will be joined by technical director, Russell Stearman; delivery director, Jason Devoy; and head of design, James Briggs; as well as a team of digital producers, designers, project co-ordinators and developers.

Mr Barratt said: “Building on Joi Polloi’s already solid reputation for reaching and engaging audiences through innovative ideas and new and emerging technologies, we are all thrilled and excited to be joining Four and a platform to take our skills and expertise to the next level both in the UK and internationally.”

The acquisition is the 11th since Four secured a £10m investment of equity finance from BGF (Business Growth Fund) in 2015 and its 15th acquisition overall.