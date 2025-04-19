Four key questions to ask yourself this Easter to improve your finances and your life: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would have been a case of:

‘What do we want?’

‘I’m not entirely sure.’

The Easter break is a good time to reassess your priorities, says Sarah Coles

‘When do we want it?’

‘Well, that depends. When would work for you?’

Most of us would struggle to provide really meaningful answers to these questions. We tend to be so sidetracked by the day-to-day that we don’t even think to ask them. But if we don’t know where we want to go in life, we can’t plan for it financially, so there’s a risk that money stands in our way when we eventually work out what we want.

Fortunately, this doesn’t need to spark some sort of existential crisis about the meaning of life. This Bank Holiday season, you can ask yourself four slightly easier questions that’ll help you work out a path that works for you.

What would make my life better right now?

Most people tend to start with the negatives, and the problems we’d put right if we could. This could mean having fewer debts, having enough money to make ends meet, moving out of a home that’s making us unhappy, leaving a bad relationship, or changing a job that’s bringing you nothing but misery.

If it’s a negative you need to solve, then that’s your priority right now, so you can focus in more detail on the steps you can take to improve the situation and any support or advice you may need. If, for example, you have trouble with debts, can you solve them by better budgeting and a concerted effort to repay? Or do you need more help from family or from a debt charity? Would it help just to talk through it with someone to see where you can start?

What do my family need?

If there are no pressing and immediate problems, you can widen the net to your family. This can encompass children or grandchildren making a start in life – or as an adult. It could also include partners who may be struggling with something, or your parents tackling a difficult phase of life.

Sometimes they will have no hesitation in asking for help – in which case it’s up to you to consider the best way to support them. There are plenty of adult children, for example, who regularly go to their parents with unwieldy credit card debts, so you’ll need to consider whether the Bank of Mum and Dad is open for more withdrawals, or is about to transition into the loans business.

There will also be family members who don’t ask for the help they need, so you need to ask the right questions. This can include anything from family members who don’t want to talk about being out of work to parents who don’t want to admit they’re having difficulty staying on top of their money. It’s worth watching for signs that all is not well, and gently probing to find the best ways to help.

What next?

Once you’ve dealt with the negatives, you can look slightly further ahead, and consider the positives.

The horrible job interview question of where you see yourself in five years’ time is a useful one to ask yourself every so often. You might, for example, want to have started a family, changed jobs, started working for yourself, or retired. Once you know where you want to be in the relatively near future, you can start working back to what you need to have in place in order to get there, and from there you can work out your next step. If, for example, you want to start your own business, you can consider the skills, network and finances you ought to have in place – and start building on all fronts.

If it’s retirement you have your eye on, you need to start by asking when and how you want to retire. Some people will want to stop work entirely on day one, while others will want to work part-time – either in their current role or doing something completely different. Some will have a definite date for retirement, while others will want to let things reach a particular point in their career or to see how they feel closer to the time.

Then you need to consider where you want to live. If there’s a move on the cards, factor this into your plans, and consider the cost of the move, and the relative cost of property in the new area. There may also be differences in the cost of living locally. Next is the question of how you want to live in retirement. You don’t need to map out each moment of your retirement, but consider if you will want to do anything significantly different to what you’re doing now, and the impact that will have on your spending. The combination of all your answers will bring you to the answer to the final question: how much will I need to live on in retirement - and how big does my pension need to be to cope?

To answer that final question, you can use a pension calculator, inputting the size of the pot you have built so far, and your contributions at the moment. You may well have other sources of income to factor in, whether that’s from ISAs in retirement or part-time work. And from here you can see the size of the gap you need to close before you retire. For some people this will force them to postpone their plans or redouble their efforts. Others, meanwhile, will realise they already have plenty set aside, and they don’t need to wait to enjoy the next phase of their life.

What are my fears?

Anxiety around the future is common, so it’s important to address it - and then plan for it. While you’re working, you may be worried about losing your job – either through redundancy or illness. In retirement, you may be worried whether you have enough set aside. One financial adviser recently told me that people are far more worried about running out of money in retirement than they are about dying.

In some cases, acknowledging your financial fears means you can build your protection against the worst-case scenario. Recognising a fear of losing work gives you a chance to consider protection insurance, and to revisit your emergency savings safety net. In other cases, it may raise the need for some financial advice, either to help you plan for the worst or to give you a full insight into your circumstances and whether there are any real risks you need to worry about.

None of these are easy questions, and some aren’t desperately cheerful things to contemplate, but at least when you’ve finished, you’ll have a decent answer to ‘What do you want? And when do you want it?’ That’s a bit more profound than ‘enough chocolate to open my own branch of Thorntons’ and ‘ideally before breakfast’.

How long will it take investments to recover?

In the relative calm after the storm of tariffs, one really common question people are asking is how long it will take for their investments and pensions to recover from the turmoil.

There can be no guarantees, and given the personalities involved, this is unlikely to be the end of the volatility. However, even if it rumbles on, it’s important to bear in mind that markets go through tough times, and they do recover.

Take the market turbulence during the pandemic. One month on, the FTSE All Share was down 31.7%. One year later it was 7.2% down. Three years later it was up 5.8% from where it was pre-pandemic. Recoveries aren’t always swift: the FTSE All Share was back in positive territory three years after the dotcom bubble burst and three years on from the global financial crisis, but took a little longer in the aftermath of Black Monday. Never-the-less, five years on from that crisis, the index was up a third from where it had been before the falls.