The sites, where Zest will install its fast chargers designed to charge vehicles in the typical length of time of a visitor’s stay, will be located at the Midland Hotel, in Leeds, Cross Scythes, in Sheffield, the Stork Hotel, in Lancaster and the Goddard Arms in Swindon.

Zest will also operate and maintain the chargers.

Stonegate Group is currently undertaking work to improve the sustainability efforts of its pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EV charging infrastructure firm Zest has announced four new Yorkshire sites with pub operator Stonegate Group.

Sam Magnus, who is leading Stonegate’s EV charging efforts said: “We recognise the increasing desire for accessible EV charging solutions at our venues and we’re working hard to make sure they are available across our estate.

"This is a significant step in the right direction towards minimising our environmental impact.

“We’re investing wisely in our sites by enabling the development of essential EV infrastructure. This initiative allows us to improve our offering by ensuring our venues meet the evolving needs of our guests while supporting a sustainable future.”

Stonegate Group, the UK’s largest pub company with over 4,500 sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said the installation of EV charging facilities is a “fundamental element” of a series of initiatives it has in place to minimise its environmental impact.

Zest is backed by the government’s £420m Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund, and fully funds projects to ensure the rapid deployment of this vital EV infrastructure.