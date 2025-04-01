FourJaw targets global growth from new Sheffield HQ

FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics has embarked on the next phase of its growth journey by moving to a new headquarters at Pennine Five in Sheffield City Centre.

The technology company, which has grown rapidly since it was formed in 2020 as a spinout from the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), joins a growing number of technology businesses in an area of the city identified as being the heart of Sheffield's Innovation Spine.

FourJaw, which now employs 27 people, provides plug-and-play machine monitoring technology used by over 140 manufacturers globally to assess and improve productivity, energy efficiency, and profitability. It has relocated from OXO House on Sheffield Riverside to a recently renovated 3,500-square-foot office at Pennine Five, which provides room for up to 50 people and an option to take further space as required.

Chris Iveson, CEO at FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics, comments: “We are very excited about moving to Pennine Five, which is a big step forward in our journey and provides the space we need to double our team. We are on a mission to transform productivity for manufacturers and the communities they support worldwide, and we’ve made our technology so easy to install and benefit from that we now serve multinationals and small manufacturers globally from here in Sheffield.”

Chris Iveson with FourJaw’s MachineLink Internet-of-Things (IoT) Hardware.