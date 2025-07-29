Fox Inn: Empty village pub which residents hoping to reopen could be granted protected status

An empty village pub near York which residents are hoping to reopen could be granted protected status.

A bid to make The Fox Inn, in Stockon on the Forest, an asset of community value (ACV) is set to go before councillors on Tuesday, August 5.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) York branch, who lodged the application, said there was an overwhelming case for protecting the pub which provided a hub for the local community.

It comes after the pub, which has been closed since August last year, was bought by the Fox & Forest Ltd in June.

The company is owned by Kate Starkey and Philippa Myers, two of the four Stockon on the Forest residents behind efforts to reopen and run the pub.

The pair have lodged an application with York Council to licence the pub which is awaiting a decision and they have also backed the ACV bid.

York CAMRA’s application to grant the pub ACV status was supported at a public meeting attended by more than 100 people in the village in April.

The ACV application stated the family and dog friendly pub served food five days a week when it was open and offered discounted meals for elderly diners.

It hosted a weekly quiz night which attracted 30 to 50 participants and staged gigs featuring local artists.

The pub also hosted meetings of local walking, fishing and cycling groups, a péntaque club, Women’s Institute branch and Stockon on the Forest’s Village Hall and Parent-Teacher committees.

It also had a darts team and hosted dominoes evenings, as well broadcasting sports fixtures and hosting visitors to the village in three guest bedrooms.

CAMRA’s application stated the pub aimed to provide a space for people to meet and socialise if its bid to reopen is successful.

The organisation added it would help tackle social isolation which can be a feature of rural communities.

The application stated: “There is overwhelming evidence plus testimony from local residents that the pub in the recent past furthered the social wellbeing and social interests of the local community and will continue to do so once it is open again.”

ACV status is granted to buildings which are deemed to support the social wellbeing and interests of local communities.

Community organisations can nominate buildings which are typically used for recreation, culture or sports to be listed as ACVs with councils.