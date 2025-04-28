Fox Lloyd Jones bolsters its office agency division with senior surveyor appointment
Bethan has extensive experience in the property sector and joins the Leeds-based FLJ team after spending over three years at established London based property consultancy.
Bethan joins FLJ following a highly successful period for the offices team with a growing pipeline of instructions acting for both landlords and tenants across the city.
FLJ boast a range of high profile clients which include Caddick Developments, TCS, Bruntwood, CEG, Rushbond PLC and APAM, and act on some of the most prestigious schemes including One City Square, 12 King Street, Globe Point & Temple, and Tileyard North, Wakefield.
It has just received a shortlisting for Best Office Deal at the Yorkshire Children’s Charity Commercial Real Estate Awards for its full turnkey letting at 2 Whitehall Quay to the National Wealth Fund (formerly UKIB).
FLJ has also advised on two record-setting transactions already in 2025, achieving the highest headline rent of £42.50 per sq. ft. at Globe Point, and the highest vacant possession capital value of £385 per sq. ft. at 35 Park Square for the respective landlords.
Commenting on her new appointment, Bethan McMurrough, said: “Now is an incredibly exciting time to join Fox Lloyd Jones, as the team continues to build on its strong market presence and deliver best in class service to an impressive range of clients. Leeds offers a dynamic and evolving office market, and I look forward to working on some fantastic instructions alongside a highly respected team.”
Nick Salkeld, director at Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “Bethan’s arrival is a fantastic addition to the agency and development team and supports our continued growth plans. Bethan’s experience in the London office market brings a fresh perspective and adds a new dynamic. We’re looking forward to her experience and expertise in supporting our clients and further enhancing our position in the Leeds office market.”