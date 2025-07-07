Fox Valley: Plans submitted for M&S Food Hall at Sheffield shopping centre

Plans have been submitted for a 24,000 sq ft Marks & Spencer food hall at Fox Valley shopping centre in north Sheffield.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:19 BST

Fox Valley owners Dransfield Properties Ltd have submitted a planning application this month for the new food hall, which would include an in-store bakery serving bread and pastries, as well as takeaway hot drinks, and dedicated Flower and Wine shops.

A Click & Collect point would also allow customers to collect fashion, home and beauty goods ordered via the M&S website.

A spokesman said: “An estimated 60 jobs would be created if planning permission is granted. If the proposals are given the go ahead the new store will open in autumn 2026 , just as the centre celebrates its 10th birthday.”

Will Smith, the property Director at M&S, added: "We’re incredibly excited about the opportunity to open a show-stopping food store at Fox Valley.”

