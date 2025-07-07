Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox Valley owners Dransfield Properties Ltd have submitted a planning application this month for the new food hall, which would include an in-store bakery serving bread and pastries, as well as takeaway hot drinks, and dedicated Flower and Wine shops.

A Click & Collect point would also allow customers to collect fashion, home and beauty goods ordered via the M&S website.

A spokesman said: “An estimated 60 jobs would be created if planning permission is granted. If the proposals are given the go ahead the new store will open in autumn 2026 , just as the centre celebrates its 10th birthday.”