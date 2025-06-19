Frasers Group pulls out of bidding process for Revolution Beauty

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frasers, the retail giant which owns Sports Direct and Flannels, said it “now confirms that it does not intend to make an offer” to buy the business.

Revolution Beauty formally put itself up for sale last month after being approached by an unnamed suitor.

It later told investors that Frasers was “one of a number of parties conducting due diligence” before a potential bid.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has pulled out of the bidding process for Revolution Beauty, after the cosmetics retailer told shareholders it had been exploring a possible takeover. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Frasers’ withdrawal from the bidding war raises questions over the future of the troubled beauty brand.

Revolution Beauty, which sells make-up and cosmetics online and through concessions, had recently seen its shares slide to an all-time low in the face of tumbling sales.