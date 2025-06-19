Frasers Group pulls out of bidding process for Revolution Beauty
Frasers, the retail giant which owns Sports Direct and Flannels, said it “now confirms that it does not intend to make an offer” to buy the business.
Revolution Beauty formally put itself up for sale last month after being approached by an unnamed suitor.
It later told investors that Frasers was “one of a number of parties conducting due diligence” before a potential bid.
Frasers’ withdrawal from the bidding war raises questions over the future of the troubled beauty brand.
Revolution Beauty, which sells make-up and cosmetics online and through concessions, had recently seen its shares slide to an all-time low in the face of tumbling sales.
Bosses had previously told investors they were reviewing its funding options before its current £32 million credit facility expires in October.