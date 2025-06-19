Frasers Group pulls out of bidding process for Revolution Beauty

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has pulled out of the bidding process for Revolution Beauty, after the cosmetics retailer told shareholders it had been exploring a possible takeover.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 19th Jun 2025, 08:06 BST

Frasers, the retail giant which owns Sports Direct and Flannels, said it “now confirms that it does not intend to make an offer” to buy the business.

Revolution Beauty formally put itself up for sale last month after being approached by an unnamed suitor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It later told investors that Frasers was “one of a number of parties conducting due diligence” before a potential bid.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has pulled out of the bidding process for Revolution Beauty, after the cosmetics retailer told shareholders it had been exploring a possible takeover. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)placeholder image
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has pulled out of the bidding process for Revolution Beauty, after the cosmetics retailer told shareholders it had been exploring a possible takeover. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Frasers’ withdrawal from the bidding war raises questions over the future of the troubled beauty brand.

Revolution Beauty, which sells make-up and cosmetics online and through concessions, had recently seen its shares slide to an all-time low in the face of tumbling sales.

Bosses had previously told investors they were reviewing its funding options before its current £32 million credit facility expires in October.

Related topics:Frasers GroupMike Ashley
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice