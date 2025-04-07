Free Leeds business start-up training programme set for relaunch

Places are filling up fast for a free course designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs in Leeds with the knowledge and confidence to start and build their own business.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Unity Enterprise (UE), the not for profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise, Steps to Business is a series of eight two-hour workshops using non-conventional training methods.

The course – which can be completed full-time over four days or part-time over eight weeks - provides fun and interactive learning resources, plus access to business mentors, coaches and advisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the conclusion, there is an opportunity for participants to pitch their business idea to real investors.

Saskia Fishley, a Unity Homes and Enterprise housing tenant and owner of O’Fishley Baked, who has successfully completed Steps to Business

Steps to Business was launched by UE in February 2023 and has run several times since.

UE is particularly keen to encourage social housing tenants to sign up for the course, with a special emphasis on Unity Homes and Enterprise tenants.

Someone who successfully completed the programme is Saskia Fishley, a Unity Homes and Enterprise housing tenant and owner of O’Fishley Baked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in May 2018, O’Fishley Baked is a collection service based in Leeds offering a range of bakes such as cupcakes, cakes, loaf cakes, cheesecake, brownies, blondies and cookies.

Saskia said: “I have been baking since I was seven years old. When I decided to turn my hobby into a business, I used a play on the word ‘officially’ and her surname to create the company name.

“O’Fishley Baked had been going well, but the guidance and mentor support I received from Steps to Business really helped me take it to a new level.

“I now own and run a second company, O’Fishley Brunched, which specialises in brunches and afternoon teas for all occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage anyone with a good business idea and the determination to establish their own enterprise to sign up for Steps to Business. It could change your life.”

Adrian Green, UE Manager, said: “There are only a handful of places left for the next Steps to Business, which will be hosted at Leeds Media Centre in Chapeltown later this month.

“The inaugural course in 2023 consisted of four three-hour workshops. The newly expanded version for 2025 covers a wider range of business topics over eight shorter, sharper sessions.

“Each workshop will be a led by an expert in their field who wants to share their secrets for business success with a new cohort of budding entrepreneurs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “UE’s mission is to support and enable people living in BME communities to start up their own sustainable business.

“This includes the provision of holistic business support to largely fledgling entrepreneurs who would otherwise not have the opportunity to launch and develop their business ventures.

“Steps to Business has become a central plank of this approach, with success stories such as Saskia’s standing as proof that it works.

”A number of other Unity Homes and Enterprise housing tenants who attended the last course have also set up their own business. It is a proud record of achievement we are determined to continue.”