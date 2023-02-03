News you can trust since 1754
Freemans has 'a cracker of a Christmas' as it prepares to launch exclusive collections

Bradford-based Freemans has revealed it had a “cracker of a Christmas” with sales in the eight weeks to December 31 2022 up by 23 per cent.

By Greg Wright
2 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:03am

Ann Steer, the chief executive of Freemans, said the transformation of the business continued at pace as it aims to be the digital department store of choice.

A spokesman said: “Freemans celebrated customer numbers exceeding 1m, up 65 per cent from two years ago, when the retailer relaunched at the start of a digital brand transformation.”

Ms Steer added: “Spring and Summer 2023 sees the launch of our strongest range of exclusive collections across fashion and home.”

Freemans, the digital department store, said it enjoyed 'a cracker of a Christmas'

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of my Freemans colleagues for their part in this evolving journey, especially against the well documented cost of living crisis back-drop.”

