Freemans has 'a cracker of a Christmas' as it prepares to launch exclusive collections

Bradford-based Freemans has revealed it had a “cracker of a Christmas” with sales in the eight weeks to December 31 2022 up by 23 per cent.

Ann Steer, the chief executive of Freemans, said the transformation of the business continued at pace as it aims to be the digital department store of choice.

A spokesman said: “Freemans celebrated customer numbers exceeding 1m, up 65 per cent from two years ago, when the retailer relaunched at the start of a digital brand transformation.”

Ms Steer added: “Spring and Summer 2023 sees the launch of our strongest range of exclusive collections across fashion and home.”

Freemans, the digital department store, said it enjoyed 'a cracker of a Christmas'