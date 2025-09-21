Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which holds offices in Leeds and Sheffield, saw turnover rise by 14.8 per cent to £166.8m for the year ending 31 March 2025, an increase of £21.5m compared to the previous year.

The figure marks over five consecutive years of turnover growth exceeding 10 per cent for Freeths.

Overall profit also climbed to £59.4m for the firm, an increase of 13 per cent from the previous year.

Karl Jansen, national managing partner at Freeths.

It came as the company brought its five-years strategy, first launched in 2021, to an end.

Karl Jansen, national managing partner at Freeths, said: “These strong results reflect our success in achieving the goals of our previous five-year strategy and, importantly, give us a great platform as we launch the next phase.”

During the year, Freeths made what it described as “significant investments” in several technology packages.

These included additional investment in cyber security, and a new online recruitment platform.

Karl Jansen added: “The investment in our facilities underscores our dedication to providing state-of-the-art workspaces that not only support hybrid working models but also enrich client experiences.

“Technology is increasingly important for innovative and efficient legal service delivery, and we have made several investments this year that are already delivering value for our clients.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI), and generative AI in particular, is rapidly changing the legal landscape, creating new possibilities for increased efficiency, deeper insights and enhanced client service.”

Freeths also made 20 partner and director hires in the year. The firm now holds

over 1,300 colleagues across 13 offices.

The company paid a record staff bonus pool of £4.3m during the year.

The year also saw the company relocate to larger offices in Bristol and Liverpool, as well as undertaking a refurbishment of its London office.

Speaking on the firm’s latest results, Mr Jansen added: “This year’s results are a testament to the incredible dedication of our people and the trust our clients place in us.

“As well as being crowned Legal Business’s Law Firm of the Year in 2024, our continued double-digit growth reflects not only the strength of our legal offering but also our commitment to building a purpose-driven, inclusive and sustainable business.”