News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Freight and energy costs pull Pets at Home profits lower

Pets at Home has revealed a fall in profits for the past six months as it came under pressure from higher freight and energy costs.

By Greg Wright
2 days ago

The retailer and veterinary services firm said underlying pre-tax profit dropped by 9.3 per cent to £59.2m over the half-year to October 13, compared with the same period last year.

The company said this was in line with expectations as it held profit targets for the year and highlighted a “resilient” pet care market.

Hide Ad

Lyssa McGowan, who was appointed chief executive earlier this year, said the performance showed “progress” as the business notched up “new records for customer numbers in recent months”.

Most Popular

Pets at Home has revealed a fall in profits for the past six months as it came under pressure from higher freight and energy costs.
Hide Ad

Pets at Home said new customer numbers are “strong” after it benefited from an acceleration in people registering for its Puppy & Kitten club membership over the half-year.

It highlighted that consumer demand has stayed strong as a result of record levels of UK pet ownership, despite pressure on household budgets.

Hide Ad

The company also told investors on Wednesday that it is actively managing cost headwinds, such as unfavourable foreign exchange rates, energy costs and wage increases.

Pets at Home