French media giant behind Paddington films to list on London stock market

The French TV company behind the Paddington films is set to help revive London’s stock market after getting the green light to list next week.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:17 BST

Canal+ will debut its shares on the London Stock Exchange on Monday after getting the approval of the shareholders of its owner, Vivendi.

It is set to be a major listing for the City following a string of London-listed companies being taken private or moving their shares to foreign markets.

Canal+ was founded as a French TV channel and is now a global media company, having produced films including the Paddington films, Total Recall and Back to Black through its studio brand.

The French TV company behind the Paddington films is set to revive London's stock market after getting the green light to list next week. (Photo by PA)
The French TV company behind the Paddington films is set to revive London’s stock market after getting the green light to list next week. (Photo by PA)

Yannick Bollore, chair of Vivendi’s supervisory board, said he was “delighted” with the support for the “spin-off project”.

The media giant had set out plans to split its three main subsidiaries: Canal+; communications group Havas; and newly-formed publishing division Louis Hachette Group, into separate companies.

Canal+ will launch in London, while Havas will list in Amsterdam and Louis Hachette in Paris, spreading the investment across Europe.

The plans were approved with 97.5 per cent of shareholders voting in favour at a meeting in Paris.

Mr Bollore is also the chief executive of Havas and a member of the prominent Bollore family, whose media group has a near 30 per cent stake in Vivendi.

Vivendi also has a minority stake in Universal Music Group.

