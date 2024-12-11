French media giant behind Paddington films to list on London stock market

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canal+ will debut its shares on the London Stock Exchange on Monday after getting the approval of the shareholders of its owner, Vivendi.

It is set to be a major listing for the City following a string of London-listed companies being taken private or moving their shares to foreign markets.

Canal+ was founded as a French TV channel and is now a global media company, having produced films including the Paddington films, Total Recall and Back to Black through its studio brand.

The French TV company behind the Paddington films is set to revive London’s stock market after getting the green light to list next week. (Photo by PA)

Yannick Bollore, chair of Vivendi’s supervisory board, said he was “delighted” with the support for the “spin-off project”.

The media giant had set out plans to split its three main subsidiaries: Canal+; communications group Havas; and newly-formed publishing division Louis Hachette Group, into separate companies.

Canal+ will launch in London, while Havas will list in Amsterdam and Louis Hachette in Paris, spreading the investment across Europe.

The plans were approved with 97.5 per cent of shareholders voting in favour at a meeting in Paris.

Mr Bollore is also the chief executive of Havas and a member of the prominent Bollore family, whose media group has a near 30 per cent stake in Vivendi.