Fresh look for Keighley opticians as Town Mayor joins store relaunch celebrations

After three decades of serving the Keighley community, the local Specsavers store has received a £55,000 makeover providing a sleeker and more modern feel - as well as an improved layout and illuminated displays.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closed for two days while works were underway, the opticians re-opened earlier this month with celebrations to mark the occasion, including a selection of loyal visitors and a ribbon opening from Keighley Mayor, Gulfraz Hussain.

Joining Mayor Hussain at the celebrations were long-time customers Betty Wadsworth and Nigel Milburn, who have been having their eyes tested at Specsavers Keighley for 32 and 20 years respectively. Also there to enjoy a bite of cake were local community police officers, who regularly provide help at the store’s monthly coffee mornings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optometry director, Raj Gill, at Specsavers Keighley, says: ‘We have been delivering specialist eyecare in the local community since 1993. We have and always will be fully committed to continuously improving the standard of eyecare we provide.

The Town Mayor undergoing an eye exam at the newly refurbished Specsavers Keighley

‘Our most recent refurbishment will only help improve our patient experience and our team looks forward to welcoming the community back into store.’

Customers will be greeted with new LED units to display the frames on offer. All of the test rooms have been redecorated, and the shop floor layout and presentation has been updated to improve the customer experience.

Ensuring customers are given the most advanced service possible, the store now boasts an advanced OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) machine which helps optometrists view the health of customer’s eyes in greater detail. The hospital-grade technology can also help detect treatable eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration sooner.