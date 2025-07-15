Just months into 2025, several well-known businesses across Yorkshire have already closed their doors, with a mix of independent eateries and major chains being affected by rising costs and financial challenges.

Two Brothers Grill & Pizzeria in Knaresborough, after nearly seven years of operation, shut down on January 12 despite significant investments and efforts to overcome rising expenses. Similarly, Lancasters Bakery, a staple in Harrogate for 119 years, closed on February 1 due to mounting costs and changes in business rates.

Long-established eateries have also been hit, with Santoro Restaurant in Yarm closing after nearly 50 years of operation.

Sheffield's beloved venue, The Dorothy Pax, shut its doors on March 3 due to mounting financial pressures, while Emma’s Sandwich Shop in Leeds permanently closed on March 1 following hygiene violations.

The closure trend also extended to larger chains, including Cineworld, which closed its Castleford cinema on January 19 as part of a nationwide restructuring.

WHSmith in Keighley also shut down in February, citing a broader restructuring plan, and Superdry in Bradford Broadway closed on March 15 after a closing-down sale.

Retail giants like Homebase, Morrisons, and Sainsbury's have also made cuts in Yorkshire, with Sainsbury's closing all its remaining in-store cafés by April 11, 2025, impacting over 3,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Hobbycraft confirmed the closure of nine stores across the UK, further impacting the retail landscape.

1 . The Dorothy Pax Dorothy Pax, a Sheffield-based music venue, announced their closure in March 2025. In the post they describe an unsustainable business model, stating that grassroots venues operate on razor-thin profit margins and fighting an “uphill battle”. | The Dorothy Pax Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Lancasters bakery After 119 years of trading, family-owned Lancasters bakery in Harrogate officially closed on Saturday, February 1, blaming rising costs plus tax increases announced in the Budget. | Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria in Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough, closed in January 2025 despite the “best efforts” of the owners and staff. In a social media post, owner Vivien said they were “completely heart broken” to share the news. Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria in Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough, closed in January 2025 despite the “best efforts” of the owners and staff. In a social media post, owner Vivien said they were “completely heart broken” to share the news. | Archive Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Santoro This beloved Italian eatery in Yarm, North Yorkshire, closed after nearly five decades, following the passing of a founding family member and facing operational challenges. ​ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales