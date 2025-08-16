From Leeds to LA - Meet the young Yorkshireman ready to revolutionise hiring practices in film, TV and fashion

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain may be a world-leader in the fields of film, television, music and fashion but the economic value of our creative industries often gets overlooked.

In fact the sector was worth an incredible £124bn to the nation in 2023, employing 2.4 million people.

But the industry also has plenty of challenges. With 28 per cent of its workers being self-employed (double the national average) and almost half of the sector’s jobs based around London, getting hired can all-too-often be a case of who rather than what you know. A similar challenge exists for creative industry companies – more than 93 per cent of which are microbusinesses – in finding the right candidates while productivity levels in the sector are substantially below the national average.

Angus Young appeared at the recent ClimbUK investment conference in Leeds to discuss developments with his business

One man who believes he has a solution to the interconnected problems is entrepreneur Angus Young. The 29-year-old from Harrogate has set up an online platform called Net-Zu which connects freelancers, creative professionals, businesses, agencies and global enterprises together.

The idea came from his experiences of running a fashion brand called YAVI ARCHIE, a business he exited last year to focus on building Net-Zu which he runs from Leeds.

“Within my time in that industry, I started to recognise there was a bit of a problem in the process of finding, hiring and managing creative talent at all levels,” he explains.

"There are other platforms out there which are more niche and sector-specific but nothing that caters to the whole spectrum. It became apparent that if such a thing existed, it would massively improve the workflow and efficiency of how the industry runs.

"Within the industry, people can get taken advantage of quite a lot and it is quite a competitive market. Once in you are in someone’s circle you can stay within it but finding new talent is very hard.

"It is not like any other industry in a sense of you finish university and can go and get a job, you’ve got to prove yourself and build a portfolio but you need work to do that.

"With Net-Zu, there might be someone with 30 years’ experience versus a 20-year-old just coming through university but they can both get highlighted in front of a job and then it is up to the individual hiring to think, ‘I’m going to pick this person’."

Net-Zu is also seeking to increase transparency in the industry with a ratings system for both workers and companies, as well as facilitating quicker payments.

“For most people in the industry, 30 to 90 days delayed payment is standard,” he says. “What we’re trying to get to is if any booking comes through, that creative individual can receive 20 per cent upfront and on completion you get the remaining 80 per cent.”

Net-Zu is still in its infancy but Angus says he already has 18,000 creatives on the platform, while discussions have been taking place with major industry players like Channel 4, the BBC, Disney and Paramount.

He says the platform can make life easier for agencies and major companies by allowing them to efficiently manage and filter their creative contacts.

“We are making use of tech within the creative industry to ensure you actually manage to get who you say you want. Hopefully we can get to the point where we can somewhat dominate the industry in the sense of if you want to find or manage creative talent the only place to go to is Net-Zu. The feedback has been exciting and there’s a lot of buzz around the ability of what people can do on the platform.”

The concept is more than just a promising idea – the company has secured £325,000 in initial funding from a combination of angel investors, Innovate UK money and support from West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Its international aspirations are also being backed in America through its shareholders including Jake Zim, senior vice president for virtual reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment, and entertainment lawyer Jeff Cohen.

Angus says he has had interest from multiple American investors and during a recent trip to the States met with billionaire software investor Marc Andreessen, who has previously backed the likes of Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

He spent three weeks in California earlier this year building on a pivotal decision to attend the ClimbUK investment conference in Leeds in 2024. ClimbUK founder Gordon Bateman is now among the business’s advisers.

Angus says: "At Climb, I ended up meeting two of my investors and two advisers. Then making that trip to the US was a turning point for realising there’s a lot of potential here.”

Despite places like LA, New York and London being global hubs for the creative industries, Angus has proudly based his business in Yorkshire. "I live in Harrogate and have lived in Harrogate all my life, I’m Yorkshire born and bred. I’m trying to highlight what is possible. It shouldn’t make a difference for any business where you start as long as you are going after the right customers and the right networks.”

Angus says the platform will run on a subscription model, while the business will also take a small cut from bookings.

"If I booked yourself for £100 a day, the platform just takes five per cent and you as a creative still retain 95 per cent. When you compare that to other agencies and other tech platforms like Uber and Airbnb, we are on the low scale. We’ve got to survive as a business but we don’t want to take away from those individuals and their skills."

For now the initial focus is on helping professionals in the film, television and fashion industries.

He says the business could ultimately evolve to be a way members of the public can book the likes of wedding photographers and stylists.

Angus adds that he hopes Net-Zu can play a part in “improving the industry at all levels” while also becoming a highly successful business in its own right.

"We want to get to a point where our business is somewhat classed as a unicorn/billion-dollar business or multiple of that.