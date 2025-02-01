Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Post was invited this week to the offices of IntelliAM AI, a business using AI to help giant food and drink manufacturers substantially increase their productivity levels, to meet co-founders Tom Clayton and Keith Smith as well as chief financial officer Daud Khan.

IntelliAM is based in an South Yorkshire industrial estate created on the site which was once home to the Dinnington Main Colliery, which closed in 1992.

The company uses AI models to harness data from production line machines and provide near-instant feedback on how to improve operating efficiency.

Yorkshire AI business IntelliAM, based in Dinnington. Pictured Daud Khan, (CFO), with co-founders Tom Clayton and Keith Smith. Picture: James Hardisty.

Mr Clayton said: “We are actually sat here basically at the pit top of Dinnington mine. Now we are still using manufacturing knowledge but rather than mining coal, we are mining data. Machine learning is about turning the art of manufacturing into a science – removing the human emotion and unknowns and making it more calculable.”

The firm has come out of the maintenance engineering and asset management specialist 53North which serves half of the world’s top 12 food and beverage groups with major customers including ADM, Mars, Müller and Weetabix.

IntelliAM acquired 53North last year after becoming publicly listed and raising £5m from an IPO as part of a strategy to drive the business forward.

It is still early days for the company with results for the six months to September showing revenue of £922,000 and an adjusting operating profit of £52,000 but there are high hopes for the future. Six-figure contracts have recently been signed with Hovis as well as an unnamed “global leader in alcohol beverage”.

Mr Clayton said the firm has been able to build on its existing industry expertise to develop its machine learning technology.

“We are obviously based in a manufacturing heartland and have been providing services on a global scale to some of the largest companies in the world.

“53North was primarily focused on the reliability of equipment. Myself and Keith shared a bit of a dream about using data to drive improvement. Inside every machine, every production line, there are millions of data points that are currently redundant and just get lost.

“We knew if we could harness this data, we could drive not just reliability but actually productivity which is what the nation really needs. We are not talking about one or two per cent, we are talking about quite a large increase in productivity.”

He said production line efficiency in the food and beverage industry is around 60 per cent, representing a “huge opportunity for growth” at a time when the world needs to massively increase the production of food and drink to meet growing populations.

He added: “General AI like ChatGPT, that is where Silicon Valley and China are fighting it out and that’s not what we do. What the key to machine learning is it can only be driven with people with domain expertise.

“Where we are in Yorkshire where we’ve got the manufacturing and service knowledge, people in Silicon Valley would give their right arm for the value we know we can provide. It is the secret sauce in the platform.”

Mr Smith said frequent minor stops on production lines can quickly add up to large productivity problems and diagnosing what is causing such issues is often a matter of personal opinion with operators and engineers drawing different conclusions about potential causes.

He said IntelliAM can provide an accurate cause which can therefore more easily be rectified.

“By getting that data directly from a machine itself, even if a machine stops for for five to 10 seconds and you know exactly why that is. By the end of that week or that day, you get a much better picture on exactly what is stopping that machine. It is about having the right data to make the right decision.”

Mr Smith added: “In food and drink the margins are very low and R&D is around the product not the process. It also means they haven’t got money to replace their equipment every 10 years.”

Mr Clayton said IntelliAM has already been able to help a major milk producer produce five to 10 per cent more product on one of its lines

“That is enormous. It gives that particular business unbelievable competitive advantage. That’s without the need for more cows or supply and obviously inefficiency generates waste. So as a footprint, it is huge.

“There is tens and hundreds of millions of opportunity. The UK is not going to compete with Silicon Valley and China on large language models.

“But if we use the domain expertise in our region, we can create models with a massive advantage and this type of machine learning can make a massive difference in terms of employment, driving productivity and providing services globally. That is our belief and that is why we listed and raised the money to drive out and do that.”

The group currently employs 55 staff and intends to hire a further 15 this year, making use of additional office space in Sheffield.

Mr Clayton said: “My first question from the post-IPO was why would you start a technology company in South Yorkshire? The irony is it could have only started here because that is where the manufacturing heartland is.

“The IPO raised over £5m. Even though we are looking to remain profitable as a business, that is going to supercharge this vision. As a private company, you would struggle to get that capital or you would be waiting a long time. We are effectively leading the way in the sector we are in but we can’t hang around.”

Search underway for new chairman

IntelliAM AI is currently in the process of hiring a new chairman to replace former WANdisco boss David Richards.

Mr Richards is stepping down in July in a planned transition, with his company Yorkshire AI Labs remaining a 20 per cent shareholder in Intelliam.

Mr Richards said: “My belief in the company’s vision, strategy, and leadership team is unwavering, and I look forward to continuing to support its success.”

Mr Khan said the company is looking for a new chairman with either or both manufacturing and technology experience.

He added:"The UK government and US government talk about growth and how to improve things and investing in big infrastructure. We are trying to improve growth through the improvement of productivity without actually having to have massive amounts of investment.

"This is untapped data that exists in every manufacturing line in the country and we are saying it is relatively easy to tap into it if you have the domain knowledge and expertise to provide value to entire industries.