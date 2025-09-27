From sports cars to affairs - a midlife crisis can be a costly business: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I got back to the airport, my husband told me while I was away, he’d taken the opportunity to get a large tattoo, despite my well-aired views on the topic.

In completely unrelated news, I’ve been thinking about midlife crises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally this is something we’re expected to go through between the ages of 40 and 60, as the result of a heady cocktail of emotions, hormones and life changes. The horrible reality of getting older makes us consider whether we’ve achieved everything we wanted to in life. It’s why you might see people making dramatic decisions and changing direction around their career or relationships. This is where the ‘running off with a younger man/woman’ trope emerges.

Midlife can bring a lot of changes - some with major financial consequences

For some people, getting older leads to anxiety around aging and concern about the prejudices they have held about that stage in life. It can spark a determination to prove ‘there’s life in the old dog yet’. In some people, this can involve reckless spending or behaviour and the accumulation of status symbols – there’s a reason why buying a sports car is such a cliche during a mid-life crisis. In others it’s about small symbols of rebellion. To pluck an example out of thin air – like getting a tattoo.

Meanwhile, for parents, there’s the likelihood that the kids will move on and in some cases move out, so your roles in life shift significantly, which can cut some people adrift. Often without the noise of family life, relationships change, and there’s a risk they can break down.

Then, of course, there are all the hormonal changes that come with age. Take menopause for instance. Among a long list of symptoms, it can lead to anxiety, low mood, tiredness and irritability. All of these can encourage people to seek dopamine to help them feel better, so overspending is as much a risk as any other method of attaining an artificial high. Meanwhile, those who suffer brain fog, depression, anxiety and uncontrollable mood changes may find their work is affected – and the Fawcett Society says one in eight women who work during the menopause leave because of their symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means anyone in this dangerous, and possibly expensive, time of life needs to be aware of the financial risks, and what they need to do to mitigate them. However, they should also take the time to explore whether it also presents the opportunity to change their financial life for the better.

Whatever the specific driver, one common risk is that people spend too much money on things they don’t need. Whether they’re doing it to chase their youth or lift their mood, they’re terrible reasons for spending. If you or someone else is going through this process, knowing this is a risk may not help at all, because you will be busy convincing yourself that this is something you need.

In these circumstances, you need to calculate the cost and whether you can genuinely afford it. Then you need to build some friction into the decision. This could mean forcing yourself to wait a period of time to make sure it’s not an impulse buy, talking it through with your partner for their perspective, or seeking support from someone you trust, who can give you an objective opinion as to whether this spending is a good idea.

Another risk is that you make changes to your working life that you come to regret. This is an incredibly nuanced area, because a thoughtful career change can be an incredibly positive change, but an impulsive one can be a huge mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the positive side, it could be your wake-up call that life isn’t going to last forever, and this is the chance to do the things in your career that you really want – whether it’s pushing for a promotion or making a complete change. It could open up a new and exciting chapter in your working life. Likewise, if aging or hormonal changes have made it more difficult to continue in your current role, change could allow for a better balance in your life.

However, there’s also the risk that change may not work out, and if you’ve not thought it all through, and developed a plan B, you could end up in hot water financially. It means you need a robust financial safety net in case your plans don’t work out. This is one of the times in life where having enough savings to cover 3-6 months’ worth of essential spending could be a lifeline.

People can also be tempted to make a change in their relationship. Only you and your partner will know whether it’s the right thing to do, but whether it’s right or wrong, it’s going to be expensive. If you find yourself in this position, consider how you can protect your finances as much as possible. Consider your short-term spending and how you can stay on top of it during the process, try to stay on reasonable terms so you can agree as much as possible between you, don’t neglect your pension within any settlement, and make sure you start rebuilding as soon as possible when the process is over.

Not every mid-life crisis is dominated by unhappiness and expense though, because in some cases this has been precipitated by children leaving home. And while this is an emotional wrench, unless they have gone away to study and need financial support, it should also mean more financial freedom for you. It might give you the chance to fund your pension more enthusiastically, build assets for the future, pay off the mortgage ahead of retirement, or maybe even spend on those things you’ve always wanted – like a huge tattoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By thinking this stage of your life through carefully, and getting the support you need, you can mitigate the risks and exploit the opportunities to emerge out of the other end of this with your dignity and your finances intact.

Child trust funds

New figures have revealed that since 2020, when Child Trust Finds started maturing, more than 3 million of them have done so. Unfortunately, a huge number of them remain forgotten and neglected. It’s difficult to put a number on it, because if they automatically roll over into an ISA or a CTF equivalent, HMRC puts them into the same bucket as the accounts that have been claimed. However, at the very least, over three quarters of a million of them are languishing untouched – with an average value of just under £2,000.