From the Mercury Prize to the West End: How cultural investment powers Yorkshire's creative boom

When Leeds band English Teacher won the Mercury Prize, they proved again that Yorkshire is where artistic talent takes root and flourishes.

As one of three Mercury nominees from West Yorkshire in 2024, alongside Corinne Bailey-Rae and Nia Archives, they exemplify the remarkable creative energy that flows from our region.

English Teacher’s early support came through Music:Leeds and the PRS Foundation. Backed by Arts Council England, both organisations help musicians at a tipping point in their career.

The band’s big win marks more than just a milestone in their meteoric rise. It tells a story about how public investment in culture nurtures homegrown talent and drives economic success.

Rebecca Ball shares her expert insight

Earlier this month I spoke at the Great Northern Conference in Hull, a city that generated transformational benefits as UK City of Culture in 2017. Leaders across the north came together to discuss how to grow the economy and build a greener, fairer future. I believe that culture and creativity will be integral to this.

The government has rightly identified the creative industries as a key growth sector, crucial to the UK’s future economic success. Worth £125 billion, the sector generates jobs and innovation in equal measure.

However, this growth is not dispersed equally, it’s concentrated in London and the south east. By creating the conditions for creativity to thrive in Yorkshire and the north, we can turbo-charge our region’s economy and harness this potential for growth.

It’s why we’re a partner in One Creative North, which seeks to grow the contribution of the creative industries in the north by another £10 billion.

The truth is, we will not have an inclusive and successful creative sector without investing public money from taxpayers and National Lottery players. It’s what enables creative risk-taking, innovation and talent development.

Look at Sheffield Theatres. Hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie began life as a production at The Crucible, before transferring to the West End, touring the world and becoming a feature film.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, with music by Richard Hawley, had a similar journey. It was written by Chris Bush, a graduate of North-based The Writing Squad. This support helped nurture her talent and now she’s one of the most sought-after contemporary playwrights in the UK.

In fact, Sheffield is the second biggest source of West End transfers outside London. These success stories generate jobs and money.

It’s not just about our big cities - towns are essential to our region’s creative future. Take Rotherham. Back in 2017, Grimm & Co, a writing charity we support, asked young people what they would do if they were in charge of their town.

From this grew an ambitious vision to become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture. The idea becomes a reality in 2025, having attracted significant investment, including £1.12 million from Arts Council England.

Young people have shaped an incredible programme and will gain the skills to build creative careers.

We hope it will be another example of how cultural investment in our towns can transform prospects for the next generation while driving growth.

Talent is everywhere which means opportunities must be too. Today’s young person taking part in a writing workshop in Rotherham, might be tomorrow’s Sally Wainwright or Chris Bush.

If we want the creative sector to power our region’s economy we must keep investing in the cultural organisations that nurture talent and authentic new voices.

Of course, this investment is about more than economic returns. Whether it’s going to an English Teacher gig, or a Christmas show, these experiences make us feel more human and more connected to each other.

Working from our base in Leeds, we invest public money across Yorkshire to ensure everyone can share in these experiences.

In a few weeks, Bradford begins its own journey as UK City of Culture 2025. And like Hull before it, Bradford will no doubt prove what we’ve seen before.

That investing in culture creates opportunities for the next generation, and helps build confident, creative places with the ambition and energy to grow.

Bradford’s year promises to be an extraordinary celebration of these possibilities and a chance to tell its stories to the world.

