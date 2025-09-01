From trainee to partner: York-based accountancy firm strengthens partnership with senior promotion

Clive Owen LLP, a leading independent professional services firm in the North, has bolstered its Partnership group with the promotion of Jonathan Doyle to Accounts and Business Advisory Partner, increasing the number of Partners to 15. Jonathan joined Clive Owen LLP’s York office as a trainee in 2007 after graduating from Newcastle University. He qualified with the firm in 2011, became a Manager within two years, and advanced to Director in 2020, before being named a Partner five years later.

Jonathan advises a diverse range of clients, including owner managed businesses and large corporations, on year-end accounts preparation, management accounts, tax planning and advisory services.

The promotion of Jonathan to Partner, along with the senior appointment of Angela Mikola as Tax Director in November 2024, positions Clive Owen LLP as a strong market leader in professional services in York and reinforce the firm's reputation as a trusted business adviser for audit, accounting and tax.

Jonathan’s promotion coincides with James Davies becoming an Audit and Assurance Partner based at Clive Owen LLP’s Darlington office, marking a seamless leadership transition and an exciting new chapter for the firm.

(L-R): Angela Mikola, Simon Hook, Jonathan Doyle, Phillipa Symington and Kevin Shotton

Experienced and longstanding Partners Simon Hook and Kevin Shotton assumed the role of Joint Managing Partners in February 2025 as Gary Ellis, who oversaw a hugely successful period as Managing Partner over the last four years, stepped down from the position, but remains an integral member of Clive Owen LLP’s Management Committee and continues to support the Joint Managing Partners during this transition period.

Commenting on his promotion to Accounts and Business Advisory Partner, Jonathan Doyle said: “I am incredibly proud to have been named a Partner at the same firm that I started my career in accountancy with. It is an immense honour and privilege to become one of the leaders of this special firm, and I am excited to build on my achievements to support the wider team and business, as we continue along our sustainable growth journey.”

Simon Hook, Joint Managing Partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to our Partnership group at such an exciting time for the firm. Having progressed from trainee to Partner at Clive Owen LLP myself, it is rewarding to see a fellow colleague follow the same path, among countless others who are on similar trajectories, highlighting the growth opportunities available across our firm.

“Jonathan’s well-deserved promotion complements our existing, strong leadership team, and will greatly support our long-term strategic aims of continued success and growth across the North.”

Founded in 1983, Clive Owen LLP, which has offices in Darlington, Durham, York, Middlesbrough and Newcastle, has grown from a small operation with just one partner into a dynamic firm with almost 150 colleagues. The firm prides itself on delivering multi-disciplinary expertise while maintaining a reputation for personal, client-focused service.