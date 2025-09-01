From trainee to partner: York-based accountancy firm strengthens partnership with senior promotion
Jonathan advises a diverse range of clients, including owner managed businesses and large corporations, on year-end accounts preparation, management accounts, tax planning and advisory services.
The promotion of Jonathan to Partner, along with the senior appointment of Angela Mikola as Tax Director in November 2024, positions Clive Owen LLP as a strong market leader in professional services in York and reinforce the firm's reputation as a trusted business adviser for audit, accounting and tax.
Jonathan’s promotion coincides with James Davies becoming an Audit and Assurance Partner based at Clive Owen LLP’s Darlington office, marking a seamless leadership transition and an exciting new chapter for the firm.
Experienced and longstanding Partners Simon Hook and Kevin Shotton assumed the role of Joint Managing Partners in February 2025 as Gary Ellis, who oversaw a hugely successful period as Managing Partner over the last four years, stepped down from the position, but remains an integral member of Clive Owen LLP’s Management Committee and continues to support the Joint Managing Partners during this transition period.
Commenting on his promotion to Accounts and Business Advisory Partner, Jonathan Doyle said: “I am incredibly proud to have been named a Partner at the same firm that I started my career in accountancy with. It is an immense honour and privilege to become one of the leaders of this special firm, and I am excited to build on my achievements to support the wider team and business, as we continue along our sustainable growth journey.”
Simon Hook, Joint Managing Partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to our Partnership group at such an exciting time for the firm. Having progressed from trainee to Partner at Clive Owen LLP myself, it is rewarding to see a fellow colleague follow the same path, among countless others who are on similar trajectories, highlighting the growth opportunities available across our firm.
“Jonathan’s well-deserved promotion complements our existing, strong leadership team, and will greatly support our long-term strategic aims of continued success and growth across the North.”
Founded in 1983, Clive Owen LLP, which has offices in Darlington, Durham, York, Middlesbrough and Newcastle, has grown from a small operation with just one partner into a dynamic firm with almost 150 colleagues. The firm prides itself on delivering multi-disciplinary expertise while maintaining a reputation for personal, client-focused service.
In recent achievements, the firm has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to training and development, achieving Platinum status under The 5% Club’s rigorous Employer Audit Scheme. The firm was also honoured with the Great Place to Work and Good Business Charter Accreditations in 2024. Additionally, Clive Owen LLP was one of the first recipients of the Fair Payment Code accreditation, reflecting its dedication to ethical payment practices.