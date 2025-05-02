FRP promotes nine in its Sheffield office amid annual promotion

Specialist business advisory firm FRP has promoted nine colleagues in its Sheffield office as it continues to invest in its team in the region.

This comes as part of its latest round of national promotions, which also saw Thomas Edwards and Daniel Brecker named as partners in FRP’s corporate finance practice, while Tony Keehan has been named partner in its restructuring advisory team.

Meanwhile, Claire Huartson has been named appointment-taking director and Mick Naumann director in the business’ restructuring practice. Alexis Ioannides – based in FRP’s office in Cyprus – has been made director in its financial advisory team.

96 further colleagues have been promoted across the business’ restructuring advisory, corporate finance and financial advisory pillars, along with its central services team.

In total, 27 colleagues have been promoted in FRP’s London offices, 12 in Manchester, nine in Sheffield, eight in Brighton, seven in Brentwood, four in Cyprus, as well as others across the UK.

The announcements come amid a period of sustained growth for the business, as it continues to enhance its national and international coverage and deepen its expertise across key service areas.

In the last 13 months, FRP has completed five acquisitions, including Southampton-based commercial finance specialist Hilton-Baird, Newcastle-based WilliamsAli Corporate Finance and valuations specialist GlobalView; as well as launching offices in Northern Ireland and Wales that now give the firm an on-the-ground presence in every UK nation.

It has also invested in new service lines, appointing John Nelson as a specialist training director to support the learning and development offering it provides to its national client base and Neil Withington to lead its national corporate simplification service, as well as opening a new office in Bournemouth. FRP now operates across a network of 33 locations in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and Cyprus.

Jeremy French, chief operating officer at FRP, said: “These promotions recognise the dedication, expertise and ambition of our colleagues across the firm, who deliver outstanding service to our clients day-in, day-out.