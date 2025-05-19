FRP seeks buyer for hot water cylinder business

Anthony Collier and Simon Farr of specialist business advisory firm FRP are seeking a buyer for Range Cylinders Limited, a Wakefield-based manufacturer of high-performance hot water cylinders and related products, following their appointment as joint administrators.

Range Cylinders specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality water storage and heating solutions.

Despite its strong heritage and a track record for delivering innovative products, the business has encountered material challenges to trade and working capital which has led to the administration.

The administrators intend to retain Range Cylinder’s 90 employees and continue trading while exploring opportunities to secure a new owner or investment. The business’s assets, including its property and client order book, present a compelling opportunity for a strategic buyer seeking to acquire an established business in the heating and water solutions sector.

Range Cylinders has a strong track record, and remains well-regarded within its sector and has historically benefited from significant investment in both technology and manufacturing capability.

Anthony Collier, joint administrator at FRP, said: “Range Cylinders has been a successful trading division with a long heritage and a recognised brand in the market. While the business has faced challenges in recent months, it remains an attractive proposition for the right investor, with a range of high-quality products and an established customer base. We are engaging with several interested parties and would encourage any other potential buyers or investors to get in touch as soon as possible.”