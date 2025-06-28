Fruit at the front, milk at the back - revealing the tricks pulled by supermarkets to make you spend more

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know how that sounds, but bear with me, because a supermarket shop is technically a chore, so I’m not skiving, but while I’m there my family can’t make any demands, or complain, or expect me to drop everything and sort their life out.

All I have to do is wander around looking at food – my favourite thing. As hobbies go, it’s desperately tragic. It’s also far more expensive than you think.

Supermarkets aren’t just food shops, they’re machines designed to part you from your money.

Supermarkets have many different tactics to encourage more purchases, says Sarah Coles.

They have endless techniques to get you to spend more, buy things you don’t need, and trade up. So whether you like to idle the hours away there – or just get in and out as quickly as possible – it’s worth being alive to their tricks, to give you the best possible chance of resisting them.

It starts the second you walk in through the door, where they put heavy items on special offer. The idea is that if you were planning a basket shop, you’ll be tempted by a cheap box of wine or case of coke and get a trolley instead. This is important to the supermarket, because what we put into a basket is limited by how much we’re comfortable carrying – there are no such limits on the trolley, so we tend to buy much more.

Next, you’ll often see fresh fruit and vegetables in the first aisle. This isn’t just so you can put them at the bottom of the trolley to get squashed by everything else, it’s also because once you have healthy items in the trolley, the research shows you’re more likely to pick up less healthy, pricey items later.

Packaging is one to watch in this aisle. Pre-packaged items tend to be more expensive than lose ones, but they know people will pick up a packet because it’s easier than faffing about with a bag. Different types of weights are also designed to baffle – so some price by weight and then sell convenience packs by numbers of items, so they’re harder to compare.

If you’re in a hurry, and just after bread or milk, you’ll be in for quite a walk. The supermarkets will tend to put these at the back of the shop, to make you cover more ground and be tempted on the way. This is also why they regularly move things around.

These aren’t the only things they plan the placement of. Food suppliers will pay different amounts for different positions in the supermarket. The ends of the aisles are prime real estate. It takes us longer to turn the corner with a trolley, and the longer we spend in part of a store, the more likely we are to buy. The height of the shelves matters too, because suppliers pay more for items at eye level, which are bought more frequently.

It means special offers on premium brands often sit in both positions. We’re tempted to pick them up without checking the price against the supermarket own brand or budget version – positioned at floor level – which will often be cheaper than the offer. As a result, we spend more, and risk getting a taste for the premium brand.

The way offers work are also designed to get us to spend more. You’ll see 4 for the price of 3, or 3 for the price of 2, so we get more than we need. This doesn’t just increase your spending, it also gives time for these products to become part of your regular routine, so you go back for more.

You also need to be careful about special prices and what they’re being compared to. The item will have been sold at that price at some point, but it can still be manipulated. A supermarket might, for example, hike the price of frozen turkeys far enough ahead of Christmas not to scupper sales, and then offer a price cut that isn’t as good as it seems during the busy period.

Loyalty offers, available to those who sign up for reward schemes, have come to dominate. There’s nothing intrinsically wrong with them, but bear in mind that in return for a special offer you’re handing over data that enables them to target special offers more effectively. They also count on you staying loyal and spending more, because you are building up points.

Some tricks are less obvious. The music is chosen carefully - nothing too loud or too high tempo - or it risks speeding up your shopping and stopping you browsing. You might also notice smaller floor tiles in areas of the supermarket with more expensive items. This is to trick you into thinking you’re moving faster over the floor than you actually are, so you spend longer and buy more. Smells are piped in too: the smell of fresh baking, is comforting so it makes people feel more positive about shopping – it also makes them hungry, so they buy more.

Knowing about these tricks doesn’t automatically make them easy to resist. Your best tools for that are the shopping list, a time limit, a clear head, a full stomach, and a receipt from your previous shop so you can compare prices. If that sounds like hard work, it’s much easier to remove some of this from the picture and shop online.

This, of course, takes all the fun out of the experience. The solution that works for me is my sensible weekly shop with a list and set rules and a rigorous commitment to sticking with them. Then I have fun outings during the week, where I’ll come back with just ice creams or almonds, and a new sense of calm. My argument is that it has to be cheaper than a mindful meditation course.

How much is enough?

How much money do you need to live on in retirement, and how much do you need in your pension to cover it? They’re two of the biggest questions people have about retirement, and without the answers, it makes it incredibly difficult to plan.

The good news is that once you know the answer to the first question, a pension calculator can give you the answer to the second one.

The bad news is that there are several different ways of measuring how much is enough. HL has just published a special edition of its HL Savings & Resilience Barometer, identifying the most sensible measure for most people.

Very roughly there are two ways of doing this. You can have a pounds and pence figure, but this risks people on lower incomes feeling they can never hit such a high target and people on higher incomes aiming for something that means major compromises in retirement. On the other hand, there are relative measures such as aiming for around two thirds of your pre-retirement income. The problem here is that lower earners may not be able to manage on a percentage of their current income.