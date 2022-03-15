The company has successfully acquired the Sugarwell Court student accommodation block from Leeds Beckett University and will convert the site into student accommodation. The 20-month £14.8 million facility will enable Urbanite to acquire the site and undertake the development of a 457-bed PBSA scheme.

The funding was led on behalf of the bank by relationship director Simon Dekker, with support from Senior Portfolio Manager Craig Seaborne.

The latest funding with Urbanite is Paragon’s second deal with the company. Previously, Paragon funded a 127-bed PBSA scheme in Sheffield for £6.3 million, which is due for completion to meet the start of the academic year in 2022.

Study property developer Urbanite has secured a £14.8 million finance facility with Paragon Development Finance to support its latest purpose build student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Leeds.

Timothy Smith, Director at Urbanite, said: “Urbanite is thrilled to secure a secondary deal with Paragon, bringing forward this exciting scheme for upgraded state-of-the-art purpose build student accommodation in Leeds. We’re pleased to have acquired this site and to be able to convert it into bespoke student accommodation in a prime location in the centre of Leeds.

‘We’ve built a great relationship with Simon and the team at Paragon; their support and understanding are gratefully received with the past two successful funding facilities.”