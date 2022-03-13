Matthew Elms and Jack Mangan, owners of Escape Room Hull and Spare Room Hull, will open Vox Box on the site of the city’s former Tofts nightclub on Newland Avenue next month.

The venue will feature six private suites tailored to groups of up to 30, in addition to a piano bar with guest live acts.

The sound-treated private suites in Vox Box include widescreen HD TVs; superior sound systems; high quality wireless microphones; an iPad-based drinks ordering system and music database; luxury seating; phone-charging wall sockets; and air conditioning, plus a 80,000-strong song catalogue.

