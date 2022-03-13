Matthew Elms and Jack Mangan, owners of Escape Room Hull and Spare Room Hull, will open Vox Box on the site of the city’s former Tofts nightclub on Newland Avenue next month.
The venue will feature six private suites tailored to groups of up to 30, in addition to a piano bar with guest live acts.
The sound-treated private suites in Vox Box include widescreen HD TVs; superior sound systems; high quality wireless microphones; an iPad-based drinks ordering system and music database; luxury seating; phone-charging wall sockets; and air conditioning, plus a 80,000-strong song catalogue.
Mr Elms and Mr Mangan said: “We’re keen to enhance the elements that people love about karaoke – wide song choice, private areas for every occasion and group size, and plenty of space to dance. But we also want to ditch the things that people hate – poor technology, unpleasant dark sweaty rooms and queuing for drinks.”