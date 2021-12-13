New £2m Chinese restaurant to open in Leeds next summer creating 50 jobs

Blue Pavilion, from the owners of the award-winning Blue Sakura brand, are investing circa £2M in the building at 82-90 Merrion Street and will create up to 50 new jobs in the region.

Blue Pavilion will occupy more than 7,100 sq ft of space over ground and first floor; situated on the prominent corner position at the busy junction of Merrion Street, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street.

Guests at the 130-cover restaurant, which will also offer an exclusive VIP private dining room, are set to enjoy oriental fine dining alongside live entertainment (singing, music and dancing). In addition, the adjoining new first floor karaoke venue, K Kube, will be able to accommodate an additional 40 customers over seven rooms with both venues earmarked for opening Summer 2022.

Blue Pavilion

Tong Huang, Director at Blue Pavilion said: “Following the success of Blue Sakura, we are confident that Blue Pavilion will prove a huge hit with discerning diners looking for innovative Chinese cuisine and first-class entertainment facilities.

"Our prime position within the Arena Quarter, coupled with stunning, contemporary surroundings will ensure Blue Pavilion is firmly on the map as a memorable dining destination for Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region.”

Charles Newman, Associate Director, Estates at Town Centre Securities (TCS), owners of the Merrion Centre said: “We are delighted to announce Blue Pavilion as the latest high-end restaurant to join our international dining offer. Whilst customers have a fantastic existing range of venues to choose from at the Merrion Centre, the addition of Blue Pavilion is set to bring something unique by combining top class Oriental cuisine with cool karaoke and live entertainment under one roof.”

Blue Pavilion