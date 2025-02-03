Funeral Directors have £10,000 ready to help local projects with return of Community Fund

A Funeral Directors is set to give £10,000 to local good causes this year thanks to the return of their Community Fund.

The John Blenkiron & Sons Community Fund supported more than a dozen charities when it launched in 2023.

Now, the initiative is set to return this year offering more organisations based within three miles of their funeral homes in Queens Road, Richmond, Galgate, Barnard Castle and Hildyard Row, Catterick the chance to apply for funding.

Grants are available to fund local activities which improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community.

Projects must align with one of more of the four fund categories - Health, Education, Employment Opportunities and Poverty and Social Deprivation.

Amongst the organisations who have already had support from the fund includes Richmond Town Football Club’s under 16s girls’ team, Friends of Lazer Cheer, a Catterick-based cheerleading group, Dementia Forward, who help people living with the illness, Richmondshire Museum and more.

Business Principal James Blenkiron said: “We are all so proud to work for a business which is at the heart of the three communities we serve, and launching the Community Fund two years ago was a real highlight for me.

“We know there are other projects in these areas that need our help, and we want to build long-term relationships with the organisations that contact us so we can continue to support such great causes and initiatives with the fund and through other activities.

“There are so many groups out there doing crucial work and they need the support of local businesses like ours to help fund them.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to do this from our parent company Funeral Partners.

“If you are involved with an initiative that could benefit from some support, then please do get in touch.”

The fund will be distributed in three cycles this year, the first of which is open now for applications.

For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit www.blenkirons.co.uk/community-fund/