Further progress for Sheffield's £300m West Bar development as council approves for multi storey car park

Sheffield City Council agreed to a new 470-space, nine-storey car park in the first phase of the new West Bar development in the city centre.

Funding is already secured through Legal & General in the largest single private sector investment deal Sheffield has seen to date.

It brings plans a step closer for the future regeneration of the seven-acre site which has potential to create up to 8,000 new jobs as well as support Sheffield’s major housing needs.

Developer, Urbo (West Bar), a joint venture between Urbo Regeneration and Peveril Securities (the development arm of the Bowmer and Kirkland Group) ultimately plans to create around one million sq ft of new mixed-use space with new outdoor spaces.

The car park has been designed by Stripe Consulting, which specialises in designing and engineering car park designs across the UK, working alongside landscape architects Planit.

It will provide parking for existing users of the surface car park areas which are currently present on the site alongside the future occupiers and visitors to the West Bar scheme. The proposal incorporates space for cycle parking, electric vehicle charging and low emission vehicle spaces.

The plan also incorporates improvements to the adjacent highways and cycling links along Bridge Street which will see the delivery of improved access for pedestrians, cyclists and road users.

Peter Swallow, managing director at Urbo, said: “Our vision for West Bar is to deliver a vibrant and sustainable new quarter for the centre of Sheffield and we are excited to be able to start construction next year.”

