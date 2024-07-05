Future Humber Bondholders marks 30th anniversary promoting economic growth

The Future Humber Bondholders has been credited with bringing jobs and investment to an area which had previously been blighted by poor economic growth.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Riding, Jim Dick OBE, who was one of six founding members, said the group had been established with the aim of changing Hull’s image

He recalled: “I was a young managing director in Smith+Nephew, and we were struggling to recruit. It was easier to get people to move internationally than it was within the UK.

Past chairs, from left, Jim Dick, Peter Aarosin, Anita Pace and Andrew Parkinson, with current chair Bill Walker (second right) at the recent Future Humber Bondholders 30th Anniversary celebration @TheDock on Hull's Fruit Market. (Photo supplied on behalf of Future Humber Bondholders)

"The university conducted some research, surveyed people across the country, and it came back that there was either no real image or a negative one.”

Several members – now representing 62,000 local employees - played a key role in financing Hull’s successful City of Culture bid in 2017.

“I am proud that so many people have been involved, and it has continued to evolve in many directions but with the same objective, to improve the economic wellbeing of the region,” Mr Dick said. “It is testament to all that it is still here and still having an impact. Why shouldn’t it go on for another 30 years? The need is still there. It doesn’t matter how good we are, cities and regions have to compete.”

A spokesman said that Future Humber, which is custodian of the Bondholder scheme, was intent on “ensuring consistent, co-ordinated messaging of the new Humber place narrative as devolution deals are driven forward for the region”.

Dominic Gibbons, managing director of Hull-based Wykeland Group, a property development and investment company, said: “Devolution is coming forward for both the North and South banks and I see a really important role to keep the Humber together in the next few years.”