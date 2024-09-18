The future of eight TGI Fridays restaurants in Yorkshire is in doubt after the UK operator of the chain went into administration.

Hostmore said it had appointed joint administrators from Teneo.

The company is in the process of trying to sell its 87 UK restaurants to new owners, which it hopes to complete by the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This would keep the TGI Fridays brand alive on British high streets and save thousands of jobs. According to the company’s website, it has four restaurants in Leeds, two in Sheffield, including one in Meadowhall, and one each in Barnsley and Castleford.

The UK operator of TGI Fridays has gone into administration as the hospitality firm scrambles to sell its chain of 87 restaurants across the country. Hostmore said it had appointed administrators from Teneo after plans to buy the US restaurant chain collapsed earlier this month. Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Hostmore said earlier this month that it was not expecting to “recover any meaningful value” from the sale of sites, meaning it would earn less from the sale than it owes to creditors and banks.

It is also not clear whether it will secure a buyer for the entire chain, or whether it will manage to sell some but not all of the restaurants.

The American-inspired restaurant chain is open as normal while the administration process starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collapse of the London-listed hospitality business comes after plans to buy the US restaurant chain for £177 million fell through earlier this month.

It would have merged with US-based TGI Fridays Inc, to create a larger firm that would remain listed in London.

But the takeover plans were dropped after a management change which would have meant it could not collect royalties from the TGI Fridays brand.

Hostmore shares tanked by more than 90 per cent after the news earlier in September, as shareholders took the brunt. Its shares are now worth less than 0.2 pence per share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its shares have now been suspended from the London Stock Exchange and the public company will be delisted and wound up.