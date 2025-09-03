FW Capital expands its Sheffield team

Left to right: Paul Wainwright and Joanne Capital FW Capital

Following the recent opening of its Sheffield office, FW Capital has expanded its team based at Electric Works with the appointment of Paul Wainwright.

Paul has been appointed as Senior Investment Executive and joins the team responsible for providing tailored debt funding solutions to businesses across South Yorkshire through the South Yorkshire Debt Fund. He has over 37 years experience working across business lending and credit risk management. He most recently worked at The FSE Group as Head of the Yorkshire and Humber SME Debt Fund and has worked for the British Business Bank, Yorkshire Bank and NatWest. Paul has a wide range of experience working with a variety of small to medium business owners across the Yorkshire and Humber region who are seeking funding to support growth and working capital needs.

Earlier this year the South Yorkshire Pension Authority announced the launch of the £20million South Yorkshire Debt Fund, which is managed by FW Capital. It is designed to support growing businesses across Barnsley, Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham with loans of up to £2million. Funding can be used for a variety of purposes, such as boosting working capital, purchasing equipment, recruitment, marketing and product development.

Paul Wainwright, Senior Investment Executive at FW Capital said: “Having worked in business lending for over 37 years I understand how important it is to work with a trusted funding partner who takes the time to understand your company and tailor the right finance to take your business to the next level. I’m passionate about supporting growth and am thrilled to lead the team at FW Capital that is responsible for the South Yorkshire Debt Fund. We’ve already secured our first round of funding for a very successful Sheffield based interior design firm that is helping to accelerate growth and create new jobs which also benefits the local economy.”

Joanne Whitfield, Fund Director at FW Capital added: “Paul is a highly experienced and well connected professional who is well known across the South Yorkshire region. He is an excellent addition to our team and his appointment demonstrates further our commitment to supporting local businesses and providing access to people on the ground in our Sheffield office. It’s great news that we have already secured our first investment from the South Yorkshire Debt Fund and we’re keen to spread the word about how businesses can access finance and fuel economic growth across the region.”