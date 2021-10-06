Gadget retailer Menkind to open its doors on Coney Street in York

Menkind is to open a store in the heart of York’s retail area.

The business, which stocks items ranging from licensed products to personalised items and the latest tech, will open its doors on Coney Street this month.

Menkind has taken 2,610 sq ft of space at the premises at 29-31 Coney Street, owned by property specialist Helmsley Group.

The American Candy Company, part of US confectionery giant Tootsie Roll Industries, opened its doors in the city in August.

It has agreed an initial short-term lease on the 3,246 sq ft former Poundland shop from Helmsley.

George Baines, asset manager at Helmsley Group, said: “Menkind and The American Candy Company both taking space on Coney Street is a brilliant boost for the city centre, with a number of new jobs being created through these openings.

“As a proud York-based business we’re committed to helping the city to prosper now and in the future, and these lettings are further examples of the positive renaissance of Coney Street.

“We continue to work collaboratively with investors and stakeholders in taking proactive steps to help cement a positive future for retail alongside creating resilient high streets for the future in York and across the region.”

Mark Talbot, director at Menkind, said: “We have continued to enjoy positive trading despite the Covid-19 pandemic. This latest store opening in York’s popular Coney Street forms part of our ongoing strategy of selecting high footfall, strong trading locations for our stores.

“We are delighted to be opening in York and are really excited to welcome people to our new Coney Street store.”

Both lettings follow York-based Helmsley’s recent acquisition of units three to seven on Coney Street.

Helmsley has been investing in Coney Street for several years, following the purchase of units 39-43, which are currently let to Boots and W H Smith.

Units three to seven, whose current occupiers include JD Sports, Lush, Mango, and the vacant unit previously occupied by Joe’s Kitchen, were recently purchased by Helmsley off market for an undisclosed sum from M&G, the London-based asset management company.

Helmsley also recently acquired the unit housing Ernest Jones.

Steve Henderson, director at property agency Savills, and James Bradley of law firm Langleys acted for Helmsley on both the Menkind and The American Candy Company lettings.

Mr Henderson said: “It’s great to see these well-known brands opening in the heart of York’s retail core in Coney Street. As more and more people return to the city centre, I’m sure both The American Candy Company and Menkind will prove popular destinations for people of all ages over the coming months.”

