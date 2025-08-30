Gala Tent Marks 25 Years with a Vision for the Future of British Manufacturing

Cool Britannia 25: Gala Tent and the New Wave of British Pride As the UK reflects on the spirit of Cool Britannia a quarter of a century on, Gala Tent is marking its own milestone: 25 years of growth, resilience, and innovation in British manufacturing. The company’s story, rooted in South Yorkshire, has evolved into a nationwide success that continues to shape the events and hospitality industry.

At the heart of Gala Tent’s journey is a commitment to quality and a belief in the enduring strength of British enterprise. The business, which began with a simple idea to make events more accessible, is today the UK’s leading supplier of commercial marquees and gazebos, serving everyone from community groups to motorsport teams, hospitality venues, and global brands.

Reflecting on the achievement, Gala Tent CEO Jason Mace said: “This anniversary is about more than just 25 years in business – it’s a celebration of vision, determination, and the resilience of British entrepreneurship. From the beginning, our mission has been to provide practical solutions that empower people to create unforgettable events, and that commitment has never changed. As we look forward, we will continue to innovate, invest in people, and champion British pride in everything we do.”

The anniversary also highlights Gala Tent’s impact on customers, not just through products, but through the value and trust it delivers. Darren Perry, Sales Manager at Gala Tent, added:

“Our customers are at the core of everything we do. Over the years, we’ve seen how our marquees and gazebos transform events, businesses, and communities. Whether it’s a local celebration or an international showcase, Gala Tent has always been about reliability, affordability, and adaptability. That’s why people come back to us time and again, because they know they can trust us to deliver.”

The story of Gala Tent is one of constant evolution – from pioneering new designs and materials to embracing digital transformation and sustainability. As captured in the company’s feature article, Cool Britannia 25: Gala Tent and the New Wave of British Pride , the brand is not just part of Britain’s business landscape but an emblem of its future-facing spirit.