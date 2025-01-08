Gala Tent poised for 2025: Leading the event industry with quality, sustainability, and innovation

As the UK event industry projects exponential growth in 2025 and beyond, Gala Tent, the nation’s leading supplier of marquees and gazebos, is positioned to capitalise on emerging trends while addressing critical industry challenges

Gala Tent Leads the Charge as Event Industry Booms

As the UK event industry projects exponential growth in 2025 and beyond, Gala Tent, the nation’s leading supplier of marquees and gazebos, is positioned to capitalise on emerging trends while addressing critical industry challenges. Amid a market flooded with low-quality, short-lived products, Gala Tent stands firm in its commitment to manufacturing durable, sustainable, and innovative structures that offer true value to customers.

The UK event sector, set to reach £139.9 billion by 2032, is experiencing a renaissance fueled by hybrid event formats, technological advancements, and a focus on sustainability. Gala Tent’s ethos of producing quality structures that last for years aligns perfectly with these trends, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry.

Emphasizing the premium quality and sustainability of Gala Tent marquees in a professional event setting

Seizing Opportunities in a Growing Industry

“The event industry is evolving rapidly, and we’re ready to meet those changes head-on,” said Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent. “From the rise of immersive in-person experiences to the demand for sustainable solutions, Gala Tent is uniquely positioned to support event

organisers with high-quality products that make a lasting impact—literally and figuratively.”

Key opportunities Gala Tent is targeting in 2025 include:

1. Event Industry Growth: With the UK event market projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%, Gala Tent is prepared to meet increased demand for reliable, versatile event structures.

2. Hybrid and Virtual Events: Gala Tent’s products are ideal for both in-person and hybrid event setups, catering to the evolving needs of organisers and attendees.

3. Sustainability: In a market demanding eco-conscious practices, Gala Tent leads with recyclable materials, repairable components, and next-day spare parts to reduce waste.

4. Technological Integration: Advanced marquee designs that incorporate patent technology for efficient assembly and enhanced usability are setting Gala Tent apart.

5. Immersive Experiences: With a rise in AI and VR usage in events, Gala Tent’s versatile structures provide the perfect foundation for creative and interactive setups.

A Stand Against Disposable Structures

While competitors push low-cost, low-quality alternatives to win market share, Gala Tent is resolute in its focus on quality. Cheap marquees often fail after a few uses, leading to significant environmental waste as they are discarded into landfills.

“Our products aren’t just built for one event; they’re built for a lifetime,” said Mace. “When you buy a Gala Tent marquee or gazebo, you’re investing in a structure designed to withstand years of use. If something needs fixing, our next-day spare parts service ensures you’re never left in the lurch. This is how we redefine value for money—not by cutting corners but by building trust.”

Sustainability and Longevity at the Core

Gala Tent’s commitment to sustainability is unwavering. By focusing on repairable designs, recyclable materials, and robust manufacturing, the company ensures that its structures stand the test of time while minimising environmental impact.

“Throwaway culture has no place in today’s event industry,” said Mace. “We believe in empowering our customers with solutions that align with their values. Every marquee we make is a testament to our dedication to quality and sustainability.”

Versatility Across Event Types Gala Tent products are trusted for a variety of applications, from weddings and trade shows to community events and corporate exhibitions. The company also supports a thriving distributor network, helping entrepreneurs build successful rental businesses with quality products that deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.

The Gala Tent Vision for 2025

As the event industry continues to grow, Gala Tent remains focused on helping customers create extraordinary experiences. By aligning its product offerings with industry trends, the company is poised to lead the way in 2025 and beyond. “Whether it’s a garden party, a large-scale exhibition, or an immersive hybrid event, Gala Tent provides the tools to make it a success,” concluded Mace. “We’re committed to shaping the future of the event industry by offering solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and built to last.”