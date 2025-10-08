Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham-based Xeros Technology Group has announced it has done a deal with an unnamed manufacturer, who it says can’t be named due to commercial sensitivity but sells around seven million washing machines a year and is a top ten brand in the field.

Xeros has developed ‘XOrbs’ which are patented polymer spheres – effectively nylon beads – that are placed placed into washing machines alongside clothing to reduce water and energy usage in a cycle, with the beads collected in a XDrum at the end of the wash ready to be used again.

A spokesperson said: “The intended outcome of the launch agreement is the mass production of domestic washing machines using Xeros' Laundry Care technology (XDrum and XOrbs) under the manufacturer's brand, with the inclusion of Xeros, as a sub-brand, by way of its Product Certification Mark.

"The launch agreement will follow a paid-for, time-bound process with defined milestones and deliverables, and is anticipated to complete in around 12-18 months. Post completion, revenue will come from a royalty payment for each Product Certification Mark used, and from the sale of XOrbs.

"The Product Certification Mark has been developed by Xeros and is intended to be applied to all licensed technology going forward. It is a holographic badge with Xeros' logo and a QR Code linking to a technology information webpage.

"It is applied to each unit at the point of manufacture, and signals that Xeros' patented innovative technology has been used. In addition, it provides a clear trigger point for royalty payment, rather than at point of sale.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

Xeros said it expects further similar agreements will follow, with three further major washing machine manufacturers currently in a technical verification process with its technology.

Neil Austin CEO said: "The agreement to develop a Laundry Care machine with a top ten global brand is a game-changer for the group and on a personal level the key moment I have been working towards since joining the business. We are absolutely thrilled to be working with them and believe this is the strongest evidence yet for the global adoption of Xeros' Care Technology."