Garforth business receives record high satisfaction score in annual employee survey

A care home technology provider based in Garforth near Leeds has released the results of its latest annual staff survey – revealing a significant 15% rise in employee satisfaction.

The 2025 survey found that 96% of CoolCare employees are satisfied in the workplace, up from 81% last year – evidence of its commitment to creating a workplace where staff feel empowered, valued and can thrive.

Job security also saw a rise, with 93% of respondents feeling secure in their role – up 6% on last year. In addition, 88% stated that they would recommend CoolCare as an employer to a friend or family member, highlighting the company’s positive culture and sense of community.

Support and technology continue to be key strengths at CoolCare, with 96% of employees stating that they have all the tools and technology they need to do their jobs efficiently, as well as receiving the necessary support from managers.

The team described CoolCare as a “supportive place to work”, has and had “trust” in the organisation. Staff also reported high job satisfaction with management, internal communications and company goal alignment.

Commenting on the results, Fiona Hale, Managing Director at CoolCare, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to know how much our employees enjoy working at CoolCare. These findings are a credit to the hard work and attention to creating a fantastic place to work. We listen carefully to feedback and continuously strive to enhance our culture. Our annual survey is an important tool in allowing us to understand where we're doing it right and where we need to improve – and we're dedicated to using these lessons to continue making the experience better for all at CoolCare.”

Although the results indicate significant progress, CoolCare is committed to ongoing expansion, particularly the important areas to develop a positive and inclusive culture. Staff feedback, especially from the development team, identifies a need for more social opportunities and the business is actively engaged in developing further stimulating and fulfilling experiences for all. This follows on from CoolCare's ongoing commitment to creating a culture of development, support and wellbeing for all.

Notably, one team member who had left the business and later returned described their decision as being driven by CoolCare’s strong culture. “I didn’t leave CoolCare because of the culture – I’ve always liked it here. But after moving to other companies where communication was poor and support was lacking, it became clear just how much CoolCare gets right. There’s trust and transparency built into how the company operates – I know where I stand, I know I’m being treated fairly and I feel secure in my role.”

CoolCare's strong internal culture reflects the same values it applies to the care home professionals it supports – combining great technology with great teamwork to deliver outstanding outcomes. With a continued focus on staff wellbeing and inclusion, the company remains committed to making life easier for care providers – and their people – through thoughtful, effective innovation.