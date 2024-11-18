GB Energy boss Juergen Maier to give keynote speech at Great Northern Conference

The chair of the Government’s new Great British Energy organisation will be a keynote speaker at a major conference being held in Hull next month.

The annual Great Northern Conference, which is organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World and brings together leading regional figures from the worlds of business and politics, is taking place on Tuesday December 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

It has now been confirmed that a keynote speech entitled Unlocking the opportunities in the North will be delivered at the event by Juergen Maier, the chair of GB Energy who is the former chief executive of Siemens UK.

The event, which is being hosted by BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia, will also include a mayoral debate featuring the likes of Tracy Brabin, David Skaith and Oliver Coppard.

GB Energy, which is described by the Government as a publicly-owned energy company, will be tasked with investing in and developing clean energy projects.

The Government has said it will back with £8.3 billion over the course of this Parliament.

Decarbonisation of the Humber region is central to the country’s net zero ambitions.

A recent report by the Humber Energy Board laid out a roadmap for decarbonising the industry-heavy region, which generates 20 per cent of the UK’s total electricity, creates one-third of the UK’s refinery products and is the location for the importation of around one-fifth of all gas into the country.

In GB Energy’s founding statement, Mr Maier said: “With a publicly-owned company working in lockstep with industry, we can help drive the innovation and investment required to transform our power system and decarbonise the grid by 2030, creating good jobs and generating wealth for Britain.

“That means investing in and directly owning new projects, and working with industry to speed up the deployment of projects.

“Great British Energy can help clear a path for those emerging technologies which could revolutionise the entire sector, for example this may include technologies such as floating offshore wind, tidal, hydrogen generation and storage, and carbon capture.

“And we will be investing in community-owned energy generation, reducing the pressures on the transmission grid while giving local people a stake in their transition to net zero.

“We will also be collaborating with industry and other government departments to build the supply chains which will support this new era of clean power, bringing jobs and wealth to every corner of Britain.”

Other sessions at this year’s GNC conference include a discussion on how the North can become a ‘clean energy superpower’ as well as a session on how innovation can help grow the region’s economy.

Further sessions will take place on topics including culture, skills, transport and digital connectivity.

For more information or to book tickets, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/gnc-2024/