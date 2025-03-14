GDP: UK economy contracted by 0.1% in January in blow for Rachel Reeves

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy contracted 0.1% during the month, behind expert predictions and down from a 0.4% rise in December.

Most economists had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 0.1% in the first month of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Reeves said: “The world has changed and across the globe we are feeling the consequences.

Britain’s economy contracted in January amid a sharp fall in the manufacturing sector, in a blow to Chancellor Rachel Reeves before her spring statement, official figures have shown. (Photo by: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire)

“That’s why we are going further and faster to protect our country, reform our public services and kickstart economic growth to deliver on our plan for change.”

The ONS said the surprise contraction came from a weak performance in the manufacturing and construction sectors, partly dampened by poor weather in January.

Meanwhile, the escalating global trade war started by US President Donald Trump has sparked concerns about future growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour has made growing the economy its key priority since winning the election last year but momentum has been slow amid falling consumer confidence and rising inflation.

While the immediate pressure on Ms Reeves eased after a surprise jump in growth in the last month of 2024, the latest figures mark another setback.

Ms Reeves pointed to a recently-announced ramp-up in defence spending, plans to reform public bodies and changes to the planning system as part of measures to boost the economy.

For the three months to January, GDP was estimated to have grown by 0.2%, driven by growth in the services sector, the ONS said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz McKeown, the ONS director of economic statistics, today said the figures continued to show “weak growth”.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives branded the Government a “growth killer”, blaming tax rises and proposed changes to employment rights.