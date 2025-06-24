Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gear4music posted pre-tax profits of £1.6m for the year ending 31 March, up from £0.6m the year prior. This came alongside revenue of £146.7m, up from £144.4m.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, Andrew Wass, executive chair of Gear4music, said the group had benefitted from acquisitions made after two of its former rival firms fell into administration.

Gear4music recently swooped in to purchase a string of assets including stock and trademarks after Liverpool-based PMT Play Music fell into administration.

Andrew Wass, executive chair, of Gear4Music. Photo by Russell Sach.

In a move which led to 96 redundancies, PMT announced earlier this month that it had closed all of its 11 stores with immediate effect, citing issues with shrinking margins and low consumer confidence.

The company was the UK's fourth largest retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, having reported turnover of £43m for the year ending 30 April 2024.

April this year also saw Gear4Music swoop in to purchase stock and assets from another rival firm, The Guitar, Amp & Keyboard Centre, after it entered administration.

Mr Wass said in his latest announcement that Gear4music’s performance reflects the “early positive impact of our revised strategy, alongside a more favourable competitive landscape following the recent failure of two UK competitors.

He added: “As previously reported the group subsequently acquired selected assets from their administrators, further strengthening our market position.

“Although it remains early in the new financial year, the group has benefited from these developments.”

He added that due to the developments, the group was now lifting its expectations for the 2026 financial year.

Gareth Beven, chief executive officer of Gear4music added: “I am pleased to announce that the group has delivered improved financial and operational performance amidst what continues to be a challenging macro-economic environment.

“This reflects the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives.