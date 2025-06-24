Gear4Music: Cost cutting measures bear fruit for York instrument retailer as rivals fall into administration
Gear4music posted pre-tax profits of £1.6m for the year ending 31 March, up from £0.6m the year prior. This came alongside revenue of £146.7m, up from £144.4m.
In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, Andrew Wass, executive chair of Gear4music, said the group had benefitted from acquisitions made after two of its former rival firms fell into administration.
Gear4music recently swooped in to purchase a string of assets including stock and trademarks after Liverpool-based PMT Play Music fell into administration.
In a move which led to 96 redundancies, PMT announced earlier this month that it had closed all of its 11 stores with immediate effect, citing issues with shrinking margins and low consumer confidence.
The company was the UK's fourth largest retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, having reported turnover of £43m for the year ending 30 April 2024.
April this year also saw Gear4Music swoop in to purchase stock and assets from another rival firm, The Guitar, Amp & Keyboard Centre, after it entered administration.
Mr Wass said in his latest announcement that Gear4music’s performance reflects the “early positive impact of our revised strategy, alongside a more favourable competitive landscape following the recent failure of two UK competitors.
He added: “As previously reported the group subsequently acquired selected assets from their administrators, further strengthening our market position.
“Although it remains early in the new financial year, the group has benefited from these developments.”
He added that due to the developments, the group was now lifting its expectations for the 2026 financial year.
Gareth Beven, chief executive officer of Gear4music added: “I am pleased to announce that the group has delivered improved financial and operational performance amidst what continues to be a challenging macro-economic environment.
“This reflects the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives.
“Building on the strategic and financial progress of FY24, the Group prioritised a return to top-line growth while maintaining prudent financial management. These efforts have resulted in increased revenue, enhanced profitability, and a third consecutive year of net debt reduction.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.