Gear4Music hails ‘strong sales momentum’ ahead of key Christmas trading period

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement posted ahead of the company’s Annual General Meeting yesterday, Gear4music executive chair Andrew Wass said the firm had maintained a strong sales momentum from earlier in the year, when it reported revenues up two per cent to £146.7m for the year ending in March.

He said that in the three months to 30 June, group revenues were 27 per cent ahead of the same period last year, with traction continuing in the current quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wass said: "We are pleased to report that the strong sales momentum highlighted in our previous update has continued.

Andrew Wass, executive chair, of Gear4Music. Photo by Russell Sach.

“This performance reflects the positive impact of our refreshed Growth Strategy, which is delivering tangible results.

“As previously announced, this is supported by a more favourable competitive landscape across both our UK and European markets, allowing the Group to successfully capture additional market share.”

Gear4music also announced that due to the strong trading, it is now set to lift its expectations for the current financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is set to issue a trading update for the six months to 30 September 2025 on 21 October 2025, followed by the publication of its half-year results on 18 November 2025.

Gear4music said it believes that consensus market expectations for the year ending 31 March 2026 prior to release its latest announcement were revenues of £155.8m, EBITDA of £11.3m, and profit before tax of £3.0m.

Mr Wass added: “While it remains early in the financial year and the critical peak trading period is yet to come, strong trading in the year to date provides the Board with sufficient confidence to once again increase its expectations for the Group's financial performance.”

In June, Gear4music announced that it had swooped in to purchase a string of assets including stock and trademarks after one of its rivals fell into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamm Co 2019, along with its subsidiary S&T Audio Limited, which traded as PMT Play Music Today, announced in mid-June that it had entered administration, in a move which saw PMT close 11 stores.

The company was the UK's fourth largest retailer of musical instruments and music equipment.

Gear4Music said at the time it had purchased stock with an estimated cost value of up to £2.4m, together with certain intangible assets including websites, trademarks, and commercial data, for a total consideration of up to £1.2m.

The move also came after April saw Gear4Music swoop in to purchase stock and assets from another rival firm, The Guitar, Amp & Keyboard Centre, after it entered administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shares in Gear4music lifted around eight per cent following its latest announcement.

Speaking after the announcement, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The benefits of an improved competitive position as rival companies exit stage left is allowing Gear4Music to deliver a tune very much to investors’ liking.