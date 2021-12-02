Gear4music reports busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday trading

Andrew Wass, Gear4music's chief executive

The York-based firm, the largest UK-based online retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, said it is confident that its full year financial results will be in line with the recently revised consensus market expectations.

Gear4music believes that consensus market expectations for the year to March 31, 2022, are currently revenue of £149.2m and earnings of £12m.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm also announced that it has completed the acquisition of AV Distribution, an online retailer of home cinema and HiFi equipment.

Andrew Wass, Gear4music's chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of AV Distribution trading as AV Online, and welcome the team into the Gear4music Group.

"AV Online is an online retailer of audio-visual equipment, including HiFi speakers and home cinema systems.