Jamm Co 2019, along with its subsidiary S&T Audio Limited, which trades as PMT Play Music Today, announced on Thursday that it had entered administration.

Liverpool-based PMT announced that it had closed all of its 11 stores with immediate effect, citing issues with shrinking margins and low consumer confidence.

The move has led to 96 redundancies, with 48 staff members kept on to assist the administrators, according to Insider Media.

Andrew Wass, executive chair, of Gear4Music. Photo by Russell Sach.

The company was the UK's fourth largest retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, having reported turnover of £43m for the year ending 30 April 2024.

Gear4Music said it had purchased stock with an estimated cost value of up to £2.4m, together with certain intangible assets including websites, trademarks, and commercial data, for a total consideration of up to £1.2m.

A statement from the York-based firm added: “For clarity, Gear4music is not acquiring any part of PMT's trading business, nor any other assets or liabilities, and has no current plans to use the PMT trading name.”

The announcement comes after April saw Gear4Music swoop in to purchase stock and assets from another rival firm, The Guitar, Amp & Keyboard Centre, after it entered administration.

The firm purchased stock with a cost value of £1.8m, as well as intangible assets including websites, trademarks, and commercial data, for £0.6m

Shares in Gear4Music jumped around eight per cent in early trading on Thursday following the latest announcement.

It comes as Gear4Music is later this month set to announce its results for the year ending 31 March. The firm is expected to report revenue of £147m for the period.

In its most recent interim results, posted for the six months ending 30 September, the company posted a pre-tax loss of £1.2m, an improvement from a loss of £1.9m the year prior.

The company also reduced its net debt by £3.6m to £14.5m during the period.

In a statement issued alongside the results, Gear4music's executive chair, Andrew Wass, said: "We are pleased to report good progress in executing the Growth strategy we announced in June, with a return to growth in FY25 Q2 and further growth momentum during October trading to date.”